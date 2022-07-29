Friday, July 29, 2022
Baltimore Area Parking Garage Explosion Evokes Concerns, Questions | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A vehicle explosion inside a parking garage that injured two people remains under investigation. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Baltimore Fire Department and several other agencies responded to the 805 S. Caroline Street in Fells Point, which is the Caroline Street Garage Parking.

The blast happened when someone started their vehicle inside the five-story garage, according to department spokeswoman Blair Adams. Investigators found three large tanks inside the vehicle, which contained an unknown gas, Adams said.

Following the explosion, firefighters evacuated all businesses and homes within a one-mile radius of the parking garage, authorities explained. A restaurant and apartment units sandwich the garage.

“Suddenly we heard a bang. It was really loud and at first we thought it was an earthquake or something because the ground was also shaking,” said Jwele Dhakal, a waitress at Harbor Tandoor Restaurant.

Car in Baltimore Parking Garage Explosion -
The explosion caused part of the concrete to crack along the exterior of the restaurant.

The blast also shattered a few third-floor windows where the garage elevators are located and damaged several cars parked nearby the source.

The mangled shell of a white SUV was eventually towed away from the scene, but the Baltimore City Fire Department would not confirm the vehicle was the explosion source.

On Thursday, owners with vehicles located on the upper levels of the garage began to exit after being told to hold off the night before. Only people with cars on the first two floors were allowed to leave following the scene being secured, according to a notice sent by the Baltimore city government.

Authorities said the driver, who had burns to the face and neck area, and a bystander were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

