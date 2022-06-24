Friday, June 24, 2022
Holly Robinson Peete Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Holly Robinson Peete received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, and during her speech, she reflected on her road to success. 

“I’m just feeling really grateful and thanking God I have the chance to arrive at this moment in my life because so many people do not get this opportunity,” Robinson Peete said in her opening remarks, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

“Being immortalized on Hollywood Blvd is so exciting,” Robinson Peete told City News Service. “It’s a permanent tribute to a four-decades-plus career in TV. Legacy stuff!”

The Hollywood veteran was honored for a career that includes appearing in 15 Hallmark movies and beloved TV shows such as “21 Jump Street” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”.

Holly credited much of her career success to her mother Dolores Robinson, her manager for 30 years. She noted that her mother’s “vision and her decision to do a page-one rewrite of her life and her audacity to dream of something bigger for her and her children.”

“After a tough divorce, she threw us in a station wagon and drove us cross country from Philly to L.A. And I was nine, Matt was 12. We didn’t have two nickels to rub together, but none of that deterred her,” she said.

“Thank you mommy because none of this happens without your courage to take that leap of faith in 1974,” she continued. 

Robinson Peete also thanked her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete.

“Rodney Peete, my quarterback, I just thank you so much for being such a committed life partner for 29 years since we first met,” she said. “You have always encouraged me to soar in whatever I do … and let’s just keep getting better and loving each other and keep making it happen.”

Watch the full Walk of Fame ceremony below.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

