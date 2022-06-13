Delusional? The Game was ‘Hurt’ After Being Excluded From Super Bowl Halftime Show | WATCH

*The Game admits he was left feeling “hurt” after being excluded from the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The Compton native touched on the topic during an episode of I Am Athlete with Brandon Marshall, Pacman Jones and Nick “ Swaggy P” Young. As reported by Complex, the hip-hop star said he deserved a spot on the stage alongside fellow L.A. artists.

“The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [Halftime Show] is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist,’” The Game explained. “You don’t know what the Game gon’ do when he get up there. So, it’s just like, ‘He not safe,’ so they went with the safe artists.”

We reported previously that the highly-anticipated halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the total number of viewers who watched the game across the small screen as well as streaming and digital platforms climbed to 112.3 million. Per Nielsen data, via Variety, “this year’s Super Bowl telecast was up 8% from 2021’s showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew about 91.6 million,” the outlet writes.

NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers, while 1.9 million tuned in on Telemundo.

“We, on the West Coast, are the only motherf*ckers who have this crab-in-a-barrel mentality, where we wanna keep n***as down …” The Game explained. “Snoop Dogg is icon. Dre is icon. Em is an icon, but Em is not from L.A. 50 is not from L.A. I’m not taking away from the fact that they’re were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. [artists] wouldn’t have been in the Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened … L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call.”

The Game went on to say he “was hurt by that.”

“I talk to Dre often. I just know if I was Dre and he was Game, he would’ve been up there,” he continued. “That’s just it. It’s L.A. I am L.A. I’m in the streets … So, yeah, I was hurt. Now am I bothered by it today? I’m not bothered by it today.”

Scroll up to watch his remarks via the YouTube clip above.