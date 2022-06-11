Blac Chyna Walks Back Out-of-Court Settlement with Rob Kardashian in Revenge Porn Case

*Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian apparently reached an out-of-court settlement over her revenge porn case against him. But Rob now claims Chyna is walking away from it; he wants a judge to order her to stick to the deal.

Through his attorneys, Rob stated in documents filed on Monday that Chyna, his ex, struck a deal with him, agreeing to drop her lawsuit against him if he helped her acquitted from a separate lawsuit. In the separate lawsuit, Pilot Jones, one of Chyna’s exes, had filed suit against her and Rob, accusing them of outing him as gay, an act he says exposed him to public threats.

Rob explains that the deal in question was that he would help her out of Jones’ case before she spent a cent on it and she, in turn, would withdraw the revenge porn case. Rob agreed to the deal last month, only for Chyna to change her mind now. Chyna is reportedly pushing forward with a trial in the revenge porn case, contrary to what she agreed to do, at least according to Rob.

Rob believes Chyna has to let go of the case because he accepted the terms of the deal. That’s why he is now asking a judge to enforce that contract. The judge has yet to approve his request, though he wants an emergency hearing to address the matter.

Having already been through a case over their reality show being canceled, it is understandable why Rob is eager to avoid another round of drawn-out public trial with Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a daughter.

In the reality show suit, the Kardashians overwhelmingly defeated Chyna, but it looks like she is still itching for yet another court fight with them, according to ob’s filed docs.

Meanwhile, Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s lawyer, has put a spanner in the works. Speaking to TMZ, she explained that Rob has broken the law by discussing the settlement details.

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential,” she quipped. “Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media. Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob’s testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob.”

