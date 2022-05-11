Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Exclusive Clip: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ – Gangsta Boo and Emmett Reenact Argument | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

*We have an exclusive clip for the new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airing Thursday, May 12, at 9pm on WE tv. 

Per press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

In our preview of this week’s episode, Gangsta Boo and Emmet reenact an argument they have previously had, except they’re pretending to be one another. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, tensions boil over between K. Michelle and Lyrica, as the couples learn how words can damage a relationship. Ish and the Judge have some big surprises in store that will teach everyone the true meaning of respect.

This season, resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back to reality. Judge Toler will also help guide the hip-hop couples with her tough love approach and by laying down the law. Together Dr. Ish and Judge Toler will try to mend these broken relationships, but will they lean into the process, or will they let it break them?

Check out the super teaser of the new season via the clip below. 

New episodes of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” become available on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its Thursday night premiere on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

