Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Angela Yee Hosts ‘the Come Up’ Show About Financial Literacy

By Ny MaGee
Angela Yee
Angela Yee (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

*Breakfast Club host Angela Yee is set to teach millennials and Gen Z about financial literacy via her new YouTube show. 

The new online series titled “The Up and Coming with Angela Yee,” was made in partnership with the saving and investing app Acorns, per Black Enterprise.

“It is really hard for people to be completely honest about financial situations, but I do find that when you come out on the other end, it’s easy to talk about where you were,” says Yee.

Per Acorns, in Season 1, Yee sits down with rapper Remy Ma, Nick Cannon, and Roc Nation’s Lenny S. to dive into money conversations that not only entertain but also educate.

READ MORE: Angela Yee Takes On Coffee Industry with Her New ‘CUP’ Brand

“I think people will listen to Angie,” Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns told Grow. “She can translate some of these complex topics to everyone.”

“Talking candidly about money is critical for our communities to grow their financial well-being,” Yee told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“We all have unique stories with money, investing, and saving, and by normalizing these conversations, we have the ability to inspire people to start small, no matter where they are,” she said. 

Speakign to Acrons, the media personality said, “I think a lot of us have a mistrust of investing our money and I want us to get out of that mindset. And I know it was something that I grew up with and that my parents did. So, for me, financial empowerment is so important for our future and for future generations to be able to, you know, level out the playing field. That’s why something like this is important. I’ve been talking about financial literacy now for I don’t even know how long, but this is a new journey.”

Yee previously hosted the finance podcast, “Color Full Lives” with Tonya Rapley.

“I wanted to be able to empower myself and empower others through conversations like these,” Yee told Essence in 2018. “I used to worry about things like retirement and thinking I had to wait until I had a husband to buy a house. I was able to go ahead and become a homeowner on my own.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

