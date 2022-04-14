Thursday, April 14, 2022
Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Reason Why Her and Will Smith’s 90s Romance Ended

By Ny MaGee
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

*Garcelle Beauvais recently reflected on her brief romance with Will Smith back in the 90s and why they ultimately called it quits. 

“I was an ingenue [and] he was single and a TV star so we went out a couple of times — it wasn’t a long-lasting relationship,” Beauvais said on the Las Culturistas podcast about her history with Smith.

Smith and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star met on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” set after his divorce from Sheree Zampino, with whom Will shares a son, Trey Smith.

“I remember one day calling him and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back,” Beauvais said. “So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone — whatever it was — and he said, ‘Hey how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

Will & Jada
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

“And I heard this little voice in the background go, ‘Is that Miss Jada?’ And that’s when I was like okay — I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” Beauvais shared with a laugh, adding, “If a kid knows somebody then that person’s a little bit more important, right?!”

And the rest is history… as Will would go on to marry Jada and together they have two adult children, Willow and Jaden

Meanwhile, Zampino, a longtime friend of Beauvais, is joining RHOBH as a friend of the cast for the upcoming season. 

“It was great, and it’s so funny because she [Zampino] comes in [and] she goes ‘Did you call me for backup?’” Beauvais said on the podcast.

“It’s been great… It’s just nice to not be the only one in the room,” she noted about no longer being the only Black woman on the cast. “It’s nice to have someone that I know who has my back.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

