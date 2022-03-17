Ex-CNN Exec. Producer on Leaving Dream Job to Find Second Act on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ (2 Shows)

*While many companies are experiencing the ‘Great Resignation’ or the ‘Great Reassignment,’ where there has been a mass movement of employees resigning and/or finding other fulfilling income-producing opportunities, due to job dissatisfaction, the ability to work remotely and/or a myriad of other factors, it didn’t take a worldwide pandemic to cause the once fast track corporate executive producer Tenisha Taylor to shift gears and walk away from what many would consider a dream job.

In fact, at the height of her CNN career, Taylor was managing programs that were anchored by household names ranging from Don Lemon to Anderson Cooper to Susan Malveaux to Wolf Blitzer.

However, it all came to a halt on her birthday years ago, when the high achiever submitted a letter of resignation. As we wind down Women’s History Month, the powerhouse journalist, a Clark Atlanta University graduate, goes one-on-one with Auto Trends with Jeffcars.com, sharing publicly what factors drove her to get off of the corporate merry-go-round and to focus on her Second Act.

Taylor, a Chicago native, also takes us on a fascinating journey, as to that pivotal point, while working on a college assignment, that drove her, no pun intended, to want to work behind the camera, as opposed to her initial desire to be in front of the camera, as a reporter or an anchor.

Moreover, throughout the engaging and insightful conversation, the communication specialist shares her thoughts about the state of the media in terms of print media, traditional media, and digital outlets, as well as discussing some of her media role models and mentors growing up.

Furthermore, the adjunct professor and founder of Perfect Pitch Media Group, an Atlanta-based boutique public relations firm, learns what role she played in the host’s automotive media career too.

