Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Jay-Z Threatened to End NFL Partnership Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Ny MaGee
Snoop Dogg (L) and Jay-Z (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA)

*Snoop Dogg has revealed that JAY-Z threatened to end his partnership with the NFL unless they allowed Dr. Dre to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was headlined by Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent. NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers, while 1.9 million tuned in on Telemundo. As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the total number of viewers who watched the game across the small screen as well as streaming and digital platforms climbed to 112.3 million, according to Nielsen. The highly-anticipated halftime show averaged 103.4 million viewers, per the report. 

Snoop Dogg said JAY-Z, whose company Roc Nation co-produced the show, faced many challenges in getting Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar to perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

READ MORE: Super Bowl Halftime Show Loses Pepsi as Major Sponsor

Pepsi Halftime Show
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are coming together to perform at this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13. – PepsiCo

“We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other,” Snoop explained during an interview with TIDAL, Rap-Up reports. “It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F**k that. They perform or I quit,’ that was the most gangster sh*t out of everything.”

The NFL was also concerned about Snoop’s onstage attire. The rapper recounted, “Then with attire and kneeling and all this … you can’t wear your gangbang shit? JAY-Z hit me like, ‘Wear what the f**k you want to wear. Peace to the Gods.’”

After the performance, Snoop and JAY-Z celebrated the historic moment. 

“So then he came down, and soon as he came in he hugged me. We hug each other tight. It was as if we won a championship. Like, you know when you’re genuinely happy for each other? People don’t understand, me and him are the ones. He’s the one on the East. I’m the one from the West,” Snoop explained. 

Dr. Dre previously revealed that the NFL made Kendrick omit the opening line from the song, “m.A.A.d city,” where he says, “If Pirus and Crips all got along.

“They had a problem with that, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it. But, all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time,” Dre told TMZ. “Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

