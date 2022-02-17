Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Mary J. Blige Reacts to Backlash Over Super Bowl ‘Hip-Hop’ Halftime Show [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Mary J Blige (SB)
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, February 13, in Inglewood, California. – Lynne Sladky/AP

*Mary J. Blige stopped by the Hot 97 studio this week to dish about her Super Bowl LVI Halftime performance alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem

“I was nervous until I got on the stage,” she told Ebro Darden. “I was nervous in all the rehearsals—everybody was nervous. Everyone. But that was a huge moment.”

Blinge then reacted to conservative viewers who expressed outrage over the all-Black halftime show.  

“There’s definitely an energy around people feeling as if the performance at halftime was somehow, uh, it was too raunchy, or it was too real,” Ebro told Blige, adding, “or, ‘How did these gangster rappers get on stage?’ Have you seen that conversation at all?”

READ MORE: Over 100 Million People Watched Super Bowl LVI and Halftime Show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas)

“No, I haven’t,” she responded. “That’s a small conversation compared to how huge that is. Like, hip-hop is here. It’s more than just a small thing. It’s just as big as rock ‘n’ roll right now. I don’t pay attention to all of that. I’m just paying attention to how we got raised up. Someone looked at us—well, somebody looked at [Dr.] Dre and said, ‘We need you.’ And Dre looked at me and said, ‘I want you.’ And so on and so forth with all his friends. So, I really don’t care about [the backlash].”

Blige, who recently released her new album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” previously revealed that she didn’t get paid for the performance.

“Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” she told “The Cruz Show.” “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

Check out Mary’s full interview with Ebro via YouTube below.

NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers, while 1.9 million tuned in on Telemundo.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the total number of viewers who watched the game across the small screen as well as streaming and digital platforms climbed to 112.3 million, according to Nielsen.

Previous articleRomeo Miller and Girlfriend Welcome First Child: ‘I’m a #GirlDad’
Next articleWATCH: ‘Double Cross’ Stars Jeff Logan & Ashley A. William Talk Season 3 [EUR Exclusive]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO