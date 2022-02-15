Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Floyd Mayweather Says He’s ‘Proud’ Daughter Had Baby with Rapper NBA YoungBoy

By Ny MaGee
Floyd Mayweather and his daughter Iyanna (Yaya) MayweatherGetty (Images for BET)

*Floyd Mayweather says he’s “proud” his daughter Yaya had a child with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

It was reported in January 2021, that Yaya and YoungBoy welcomed their first child together, a boy. NBA Youngboy reportedly has six other children by multiple women.

Speaking with the Pivot podcast team on Tuesday, Mayweather was asked about his grandchild, saying: “I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” Mayweather said. “She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”

Mayweather then noted that “so many young rappers are dying young,” which is why he serves as a strong support system for YoungBoy.

“I’m gonna continue to push him and push her, both of them, to be great,” he said of the hip-hop star in the Instagram clip above.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions.

