NYC Mayor Eric Adams Warns New NYPD Anti-Gun Unit Not to Engage in Misconduct

*New York Mayor Eric Adams wants you to believe that the NYPD officers on his new anti-gun task force have been trained not to engage in misconduct and target Black people.

“If you don’t follow the law, you’re not going to serve in my police department,” Adams said of his cops in an interview with WBLS 107.5FM.

Police reform advocates have expressed concern that Adams’ anti-gun team will repeat the same mistakes as the controversial anti-crime unit of the past, New York Post reports.

“We know what was wrong with the unit. It was an abusive unit. It targeted and profiled,” Adams said.

The mayor said officers involved in the new team will be required to wear body cameras.

“You are not going to interact with the public unless the entire interaction is on body camera. Those days are over,” Adams said.

“Supervisors are going to be responsible for making sure that laws are followed,” he added, saying that any cop that breaks his rules will be terminated.

Adams said anti-gun cops, who will be tasked with curbing gun violence, will be required to wear “modified uniforms” instead of plainclothes because “people complained about officers jumping out of cars not knowing who they are.

“They’re going to have modified uniforms so you know they’re police officers,” he said.

“This anti-gun unit is going to use precision policing. We know the trigger pullers in the city. We want to be focusing on them.”

Meanwhile, public advocate Jumaane Williams has criticized Adams’ efforts to get firearms off the streets, saying the anti-gun unit will mimic NYPD’s undercover unit that was dissolved in 2020.

“We are worried about remnants of the past where some of the worst behavior and worst tragedies occurred,” Williams said on “Good Day New York.”