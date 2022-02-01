Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Warns New NYPD Anti-Gun Unit Not to Engage in Misconduct

By Ny MaGee
0

eric adams
New York Mayor Eric Adams (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

*New York Mayor Eric Adams wants you to believe that the NYPD officers on his new anti-gun task force have been trained not to engage in misconduct and target Black people. 

“If you don’t follow the law, you’re not going to serve in my police department,” Adams said of his cops in an interview with WBLS 107.5FM.

Police reform advocates have expressed concern that Adams’ anti-gun team will repeat the same mistakes as the controversial anti-crime unit of the past, New York Post reports

“We know what was wrong with the unit. It was an abusive unit. It targeted and profiled,” Adams said.

READ MORE: Eric Adams Demotes Brother After Backlash Over High-ranking NYPD Job

The mayor said officers involved in the new team will be required to wear body cameras.

“You are not going to interact with the public unless the entire interaction is on body camera. Those days are over,” Adams said.

“Supervisors are going to be responsible for making sure that laws are followed,” he added, saying that any cop that breaks his rules will be terminated.

Adams said anti-gun cops, who will be tasked with curbing gun violence, will be required to wear “modified uniforms” instead of plainclothes because “people complained about officers jumping out of cars not knowing who they are.

“They’re going to have modified uniforms so you know they’re police officers,” he said.

“This anti-gun unit is going to use precision policing. We know the trigger pullers in the city. We want to be focusing on them.”

Meanwhile, public advocate Jumaane Williams has criticized Adams’ efforts to get firearms off the streets, saying the anti-gun unit will mimic NYPD’s undercover unit that was dissolved in 2020. 

“We are worried about remnants of the past where some of the worst behavior and worst tragedies occurred,” Williams said on “Good Day New York.”

Previous articleJackson State’s Shedeur Sanders Inks Historic NIL Deal with Gatorade
Next articleFormer Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Penned Candid Essay About Aging, Pageants and Trolls
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO