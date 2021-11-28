Sunday, November 28, 2021
Mel B. Axed from Adele TV Special Due to ‘Spicy’ (Vibrator) Joke

By EurWebWriter
Mel B. aka Scary Spice may be in the news infrequently in the United States, but she’s still pretty big in her native Great Britain.

Indeed, she was even asked to appear on an ITV segment paying homage to singer Adele, the current limey R&B export from across the pond.

However, according to the Sun, Mel B. was removed from the segment because of joke about a sex toy that flopped. Mel was given a question to ask Adele about the best gift she had ever received. However, Mel decided to “spice” it up a bit by ad-libbing the vibrator joke which got her segment cut from the show, “An Audience with Adele” TV special.

Mel B - Adele / Getty
“When the cameras were on her, she said she felt silly asking it,” the source said. “Then she made a joke and said she could answer the question for Adele and said it was a vibrator.”

“No one really laughed, but Adele made a wisecrack about it and moved on,” the source told the newspaper, adding that the “Wannabe” singer was just being “her usual brilliant self.”

ITV reportedly decided to pull the segment because the show would be broadcast to a wide audience, many of whom are minors.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

