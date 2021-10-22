Friday, October 22, 2021
Halle Berry Clashed with Director Bryan Singer on ‘X-Men Set: ‘Kiss My Black Ass’

By Ny MaGee
Bryan Singer, Halle Berry via Twitter
Photo via Twitter/Getty

*Disgraced director Bryan Singer clashed with his A-list cast while making “X2: X-Men United” and things got so bad on set that Halle Berry told him to “kiss my black ass.”

According to co-star Alan Cumming, Berry allegedly hurled the comment after the cast staged an intervention for the filmmaker on the set of the 2003 superhero flick.  

Cumming writes in his upcoming book, “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life,” that Singer “has himself admitted he was using painkillers at the time”. Per Page Six, the director “exhibited troubling behaviors including mood swings, paranoia and tantrums in addition to disappearing from set for hours on end.”

Over the past two decades, several men have accused Singer of sexual misconduct, claiming they were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer for Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Halle Berry – Career Achievement Award 2021 The Critics Choice Association annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Here’s more from Page Six:

Cumming, Berry, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, James Marsden and Famke Janssen — while in full costume and makeup — gathered in the Tony winner’s trailer one day to confront Singer. (Ian McKellen and Rebecca Romijn weren’t working that day.) Cumming recalls that Berry “spoke movingly of people she had known with drug issues.”

Cumming writes that there was a pause in the room before Singer lifted his head and intoned: “You people … are full of f–king s–t!” The “Valkyrie” director allegedly continued berating the venerated group of actors, telling them that “none of us had ever made a decent film” and “were lucky to be working with him,” the book claims.

“I’ve heard enough,” Berry replied as she exited, according to Cumming’s account. “You can kiss my black ass.”

Production was subsequently halted but the unhappy cast was told to “muddle through” the rest of the shoot, per the report. 

Berry previously spoke out about having to curse out Singer on set. 

“I would sometimes be very angry with him,” she told Variety last year. “I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I’m serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they’re struggling with, and Bryan struggles.

“Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn’t always feel present,” Berry continued. “He didn’t feel there. And we’re outside in our little ‘X-Men’ stage freezing our ass off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he’s not focusing. And we’re freezing. You might get a little mad.”

Previous article‘When Do We Invade Australia?’ Candace Owens Says U.S. Should Free Aussies From ‘Tyrannical’ COVID Rules (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

