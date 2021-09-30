Ms. Robbie, 81, Stuns in New Photoshoot

*Robbie Montgomery of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” fame is looking fit and fabulous in a new photoshoot by photographer D Gaines Utica.

Utica posted some snaps of the 81-year-old former Ikette on Facebook and the images have fans of the former reality TV star going wild.

“This is what 81 looks like,” Utica captioned the photos. “Always fun shooting Miss Robbie.”

One Facebook user commented under the post, “No excuse for anyone under 81yrs old to look not groomed none!”

Another added, “Hello Ms. Robbie, you are the truth! You always look good.”

A third wrote, “This lady got the fountain of youth. No way she’s 81.”

Check out the images below.

