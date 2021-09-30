Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

Ms. Robbie, 81, Stuns in New Photoshoot

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Credit: D Gaines Utica

*Robbie Montgomery of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” fame is looking fit and fabulous in a new photoshoot by photographer D Gaines Utica

Utica posted some snaps of the 81-year-old former Ikette on Facebook and the images have fans of the former reality TV star going wild. 

“This is what 81 looks like,” Utica captioned the photos. “Always fun shooting Miss Robbie.”

One Facebook user commented under the post, “No excuse for anyone under 81yrs old to look not groomed none!”

Another added, “Hello Ms. Robbie, you are the truth! You always look good.”

A third wrote, “This lady got the fountain of youth. No way she’s 81.”

Check out the images below.

READ MORE: Tim Norman (‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’) & Exotic Dancer Charged in His Nephew’s 2016 Killing

EURweb.com
Credit: D Gaines Utica

EURweb.com
Credit: D Gaines Utica

EURweb.com
Credit: D Gaines Utica

Previous article‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida Man Uses Trash Bin to Trap Hissing, Thrashing Alligator (Watch)
Next articleIssa Rae Shares Trailer for Final Season of Her Hit Series ‘Insecure’ [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO