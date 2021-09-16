‘I’m Not Special’ Showing at Laemmle Monica Film Center Friday 9/17/21 only

“Stop waiting on people and do it yourself.” So says Larry Ulrich, writer/director of “I’m Not Special”

*A powerful message of intervention and transformation is presented in “I’m Not Special“ a film by Ulrich Entertainment Group and Films With A Purpose. Representing the disabled community, Julius Jordan stars in the film. He is a first-time actor with down syndrome. His amazing act of courage and his gift of sportsmanship allows him to catch the attention of a coach at a local gym who takes him under his wing and aides him with his athletic development.

Interestingly, that training leads to a meeting with a talent scout that results in an opportunity of a lifetime. “I’m Not Special” is a beautifully directed movie that is touching, motivational, and true-to-life. It shows how anybody can turn their life around if only they are given the right opportunity. “I’m Not Special” shows for a limited engagement Friday, September 17th 2021 at the Laemmle Theatre Monica Film Center at 1332 2nd Street in Santa Monica, CA 90401. For tickets click here:

Other films in the BHERC/FWAP screening series presented by Sandra Evers Manly are Ferguson Rises (Mobolaji Olambiwonnu- Dir.) and Passage (David Massey- Dir). For info visit: BHERC.org

Germany Kent, Contributing Reporter

Germany Kent is a nationally syndicated journalist. The former FOX News anchor, host, media personality and content creator writes as a guest entertainment correspondent for EURweb. Kent’s work has been featured in Inc., Forbes, Fast Company, HuffPost, Cosmopolitan, Yahoo, MSN, and countless other national media outlets. Kent is also a best-selling, award-winning author, and nationally recognized media expert.