Thursday, September 16, 2021
‘I’m Not Special’ Showing at Laemmle Monica Film Center Friday 9/17/21 only

By BHERC Press
Im Not Special film by Larry Ulrich
Larry Ulrich presents “‘m Not Special” Starring Julius Jordan https://bherc.org/films-with-a-purpose/

“Stop waiting on people and do it yourself.” So says Larry Ulrich, writer/director of “I’m Not Special

*A powerful message of intervention and transformation is presented in “I’m Not Special a film by Ulrich Entertainment Group and Films With A Purpose. Representing the disabled community, Julius Jordan stars in the film.  He is a first-time actor with down syndrome. His amazing act of courage and his gift of sportsmanship allows him to catch the attention of a coach at a local gym who takes him under his wing and aides him with his athletic development.

Interestingly, that training leads to a meeting with a talent scout that results in an opportunity of a lifetime.  “I’m Not Special” is a beautifully directed movie that is touching, motivational, and true-to-life. It shows how anybody can turn their life around if only they are given the right opportunity. “I’m Not Special” shows for a limited engagement Friday, September 17th 2021 at the Laemmle Theatre Monica Film Center at 1332 2nd Street in Santa Monica, CA 90401. For tickets click here:

Other films in the BHERC/FWAP screening series presented by Sandra Evers Manly are Ferguson Rises (Mobolaji Olambiwonnu- Dir.) and Passage (David Massey- Dir).  For info visit: BHERC.org

MORE N EWS ON EURWEB: Films With A Purpose and BHERC Screens ‘Passage’ A New Film By David M. Massey Academy Award-Nominated Filmmaker

2021 Group vertical
Top L-R: Sandra Evers Manly & David Massey Botton L-R: Mobolaji Olambiwonnu & Larry Ulrich

John Forbes Larry Ulrich and cast of Im Not Special Sept 15 2021
BHERC & FWAP’s John Forbes (Left) hosts dir. Larry Ulrich (4th from left) and the cast & crew of “I’m Not Special” for special screening at Raleigh Studios. Sept 2021. Photo: Germany Kent

Germany Kent, Contributing Reporter

Germany Kent_media personality

Germany Kent is a nationally syndicated journalist. The former FOX News anchor, host, media personality and content creator writes as a guest entertainment correspondent for EURweb. Kent’s work has been featured in Inc., Forbes, Fast Company, HuffPost, Cosmopolitan, Yahoo, MSN, and countless other national media outlets. Kent is also a best-selling, award-winning author, and nationally recognized media expert.

BHERC Press

