Friday, September 10, 2021
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Suffered Miscarriage Before Birth of Twins

By Ny MaGee
Abby de La Rosa - Nick Cannon1 (Getty)
Abby de La Rosa – Nick Cannon (Getty)

*Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. But the proud parents recently revealed that Abby suffered a miscarriage prior to the birth of her baby boys. 

As we previously reported, Abby told fans during a Q&A session on Instagram that the “First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned,” she said of experiencing the loss of an unplanned pregnancy, adding “but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby.”

She added, “Little did we know we would end up having twins.”

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date.’ It had already been a thought and it happened.

“It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

Cannon, 40, has several children by as many women and Abby says she also wants more. 

“Okay, you all ask this question a lot. Of course I want more kids, if God permits and if God doesn’t permit, its alright. I got two for one, it was a beautiful jorney. It was a wild journey and we’re here.” 

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. Cannon also recently welcomed a baby with model Alyssa Scott

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident! Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant,” Cannon explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

