Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Suffered Miscarriage Before Birth of Twins

*Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. But the proud parents recently revealed that Abby suffered a miscarriage prior to the birth of her baby boys.

As we previously reported, Abby told fans during a Q&A session on Instagram that the “First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned,” she said of experiencing the loss of an unplanned pregnancy, adding “but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby.”

She added, “Little did we know we would end up having twins.”

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date.’ It had already been a thought and it happened.

“It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

READ MORE: Abby De La Rosa Just Had Twins for Nick Cannon – Now She Wants MORE Babies! – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Cannon, 40, has several children by as many women and Abby says she also wants more.

“Okay, you all ask this question a lot. Of course I want more kids, if God permits and if God doesn’t permit, its alright. I got two for one, it was a beautiful jorney. It was a wild journey and we’re here.”

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. Cannon also recently welcomed a baby with model Alyssa Scott.

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident! Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant,” Cannon explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July.