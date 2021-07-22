Thursday, July 22, 2021
Prince Harry to Pen Memoir About ‘My Life That’s Accurate and Wholly Truthful’

By Ny MaGee
Prince Harry smiling
Prince Harry via Twitter

*Prince Harry has announced that he is ready to tell his life story.

The Duke of Sussex plans to release a memoir next year that he says will be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement released by Penguin Random House, the publisher. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said.

Penguin Random House describes the memoir as an “honest and captivating personal portrait” of Prince Harry’s life.

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” the publisher said in a statement. “Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Harry reportedly sought Queen Elizabeth’s permission to publish his memoir, but a source revealed he didn’t have to.

The book will be published in late 2022 and will include an audiobook edition.

Prince Harry was reportedly paid $20 million to share his story and will be donating proceeds to charity, according to Penguin Random House.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

