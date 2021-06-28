William Adoasi’s Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs – Make a Difference!

*Are you an aspiring entrepreneur and you want to make a difference?

William Adoasi’s Tips

It’s crucial for entrepreneurs particularly people of color to seek support instead of trying to do it alone. “Working with Richard Branson has been one of the greatest honors in my journey.”

It’s super important for businesses to make as much impact (improving lives) as humanly possible. “In a capitalist society real change can’t happen without capitol an businesses are enviously at the center of generating these resources.

There are as many ways for people to be more conscious. You can be more conscious in even where you are getting your materials.

Invest your profits into initiatives you believe in.

People are so intimidated by the scale of their dreams so they freeze, just do nothing and sit on it. So his advice to the young generation is just get started.

“Don’t be intimidated by starting small, release something really quickly so you can grow from the learning curb. And don’t look down on the small everything that you see that’s big started from humble beginnings.”

From William Adoasi:

Virgin Start-up has been phenomenal to me and my business. I don’t know where I’d be without them. The funding, the advice, the mentorship has been amazing. It’s really helped us get to where we are today. It’s enabled us to grow to increase our product offering. So, I’m really keen on championing the cause of Virgin Start-up to other entrepreneurs. I’m really keen to be a virgin start-up ambassador.

One of my biggest desires and dreams is to raise the aspirations and dreams of people in my local area and just people that are interested in business.

About William Adoasi

William Adoasi is a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, philanthropist and fashion designer who is the founder and CEO of Vitae London. Last year July 1, 2020. Adoasi was featured as one of Forbes’ 25 Leading Black British Business People To Follow. His watches are sold in over 30 countries and supported over 5,000 educational resources to underprivileged children across Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to Vitae London, William has three other successful business ventures in the media, music and corporate consultancy industries.

About Vitae London

Vitae London is a Black-owned fashion accessories brand that specializes in high-quality, stylish and affordable watches. The brand represents Black excellence. On top of producing top-tier timepieces, with each purchase Vitae London support underprivileged school children in Sub-Saharan Africa.