Tom Hardy Unleashes Rap Alter Ego On New Album with Busta Rhymes, Method Man

Tom Hardy at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Revenant’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on December 16, 2015.

*Tom Hardy has traded the movie set for the recording booth, officially launching his rap career with some heavyweight hip-hop company.

The actor has released “Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer,” a 15-track collaboration with underground hip-hop collective Czarface, Deadline reports. Hardy performs under the name Frankie Pulitzer, a musical persona linked to the actor for years before his identity was publicly revealed.

The album brings Hardy together with several established names in rap, including Busta Rhymes, Method Man and El-P of Run the Jewels. The project features Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck alongside producers 7L and Esoteric.

Hardy’s connection to Czarface dates back to at least 2021, when the group began working with the mysterious Frankie Pulitzer. The actor’s involvement eventually became an open secret among fans, but the full-length album marks his first official release under the persona.

Tom Hardy just dropped a collab album with CZARFACE, which consists of Inspectah Deck, 7L & Esoteric.



Tom Hardy raps under the alias Frankie Pulitzer, and on “Mad Technology” with Method Man, he has the final verse and says:



“You shit-for-brain no-name lame that bites like Cujo… pic.twitter.com/sIrfmH8t6x — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 29, 2026

Hardy also finds a way to bring his acting career into the music. On “Grim-Visaged War,” he reprises the distinctive voice he used for Bane, the villain he portrayed in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Hardy’s interest in hip-hop is hardly new. He has spoken about rapping since his teenage years and previously recorded music before pursuing acting full time.

“I started out rapping when I was 14 or 15. Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood, it was a very hard sell. And I wasn’t very good!” he told BBC Newsbeat in 2011.

“I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauryn Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that. I worked with Warren Riker and Gordon Williams,” Hardy explained.

“I’ve recorded loads of stuff but it’s never been released. I’ve got albums, man,” he continued, adding, “It’ll come out in a film one day, it’ll come out in a character somewhere.”

Now, decades after first experimenting with rap, Hardy has finally put that side of his creativity front and center with “Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer.”

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