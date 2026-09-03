Roblox Shutting Down Controversial Feature That Turns Kids Into Zombies

*Roblox is cracking down on games that combine social-media-style feeds with rewards for continued viewing, particularly for younger players.

According to Comicbook, under a new policy announced by Roblox on August 25, games featuring a media feed can no longer be included in Roblox Kids or Roblox Select if they also use mechanics designed to keep players continuously watching. The restriction applies when three elements appear together: a feed containing short-form videos, images or story-style posts; autoplay, continuous replay, infinite scrolling or autoscroll; and a reward or implied reward for continuing to watch.

The policy effectively targets a form of in-game doomscrolling, where players are encouraged to remain engaged with an endless stream of media rather than simply playing a traditional game.

Roblox game logo in front of stock market chart. (Photo: Depositphotos)

Roblox says experiences that violate the restriction will be removed from Kids and Select until developers redesign the mechanic. The company is not, however, banning all rewarded video systems. Its existing rewarded-video advertising system remains permitted because players must actively choose to initiate the ad, and it does not rely on continuous loops, autoplay or infinite scrolling.

The change comes as platforms face increasing scrutiny over digital experiences designed to maximize the amount of time children spend consuming content. Roblox’s policy stops short of declaring these games inherently addictive, but it makes clear that the company considers reward-driven, continuous media consumption inappropriate for its younger-user tiers.

For developers, the message is straightforward: games can incorporate media, and they can offer rewards, but combining those elements with endless, automated consumption can now cost them access to Roblox’s younger audiences.

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