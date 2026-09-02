James and Chico DeBarge Arrested After Bizarre Burbank Traffic Stop

Police say narcotics were found after officers stopped a plate-less Chevy Tahoe towing another SUV with a strap around 1:30 a.m.

James and Chico DeBarge

*James DeBarge and his brother Jonathan “Chico” DeBarge were arrested in Burbank, California, after police said an unusual late-night traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics.

Burbank police told NBC Los Angeles that officers spotted a Chevy Tahoe towing a Nissan SUV with a tow strap at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Neither vehicle displayed license plates, according to police.

James, 63, was driving the Tahoe, while Chico, 60, was inside the Nissan being towed. Police said narcotics were found at the scene, and both brothers were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Chico DeBarge Also Booked On Outstanding Warrant

Police said Chico was additionally booked on an outstanding warrant, though details about the warrant were not immediately available.

Neither brother was wearing a seat belt, police said, and both SUVs were eventually towed.

NBC Los Angeles said it reached out to James and Chico for comment. The arrest was also reported by Ice Cream Convos, which highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding the traffic stop.

Police have not publicly identified the substance allegedly found, the amount involved or where at the scene the narcotics were discovered. That distinction matters: authorities have said the brothers were arrested on suspicion of possession, not that either has been convicted in connection with the incident.

Chico’s Previous Burbank Arrests

The latest encounter is not Chico’s first drug-related arrest in Burbank.

EURweb reported in January 2021 that Chico was arrested after police said they stopped him while he was driving at night without headlights or license plates. Police said methamphetamine and heroin were found during a search. According to that report, Chico initially identified himself as James before authorities determined his identity during booking.

Later that year, EURweb reported another arrest after officers responded to a disturbance involving a motorhome. Police said the vehicle was impounded and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

Chico has publicly addressed substance abuse through his music. His 2009 album “Addiction” dealt with the impact addiction had on his life, relationships and career, including his time in federal prison on drug charges.

James and Chico DeBarge

From DeBarge Family Fame To Solo Careers

James and Chico are members of the DeBarge musical family, whose success became part of the soundtrack of R&B and pop in the 1970s and 1980s.

James was a member of DeBarge, the Motown group known for songs including “I Like It,” “All This Love,” “Time Will Reveal” and “Rhythm of the Night.”

Chico built a solo career with songs including “Talk to Me,” “Give U What You Want (Fa Sure)” and “No Guarantee.”

That musical history gives the brothers’ latest legal trouble an added layer of public interest, but the immediate case remains at the arrest stage. Police have described the men as suspects in a controlled-substance possession investigation, and no court finding establishing guilt has been reported.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chico Debarge Busted for Meth Possession, Motorhome Impounded

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