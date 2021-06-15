ESSENCE Presents its Second ‘Dear Black Men’ Virtual Summit Father’s Day Weekend

*For the second year in a row, ESSENCE Studios presents Dear Black Men—an all-male summit that salutes the contributions of our brothers who speak vulnerably about their respective experiences as family men, community advocates and leaders of this generation.

Through a series of candid conversations and engaging dialogue with some of today’s leading voices, Dear Black Men will uplift and inspire viewers during this virtual gathering that will put a spotlight on the impactful work of men within their homes, industries and organizations.

It will all take place on Father’s Day weekend, Friday, June 18th, and will stream on ESSENCEStudios.com from 7-9 PM (ET). During the virtual summit, a variety of topics will be addressed including wealth building, emotional and physical wellness and more. Viewers can RSVP here.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Step Curry Says 76ers Will Win it All & His Brother Seth Will be the NBA Finals MVP

The scheduled line-up is as follows:

7 PM—Dadpreneur: A conversation with Co-Founder and CEO of the consumer lifestyle and hospital company TGS Holdings and girl dad Ryan Wilson and American Award-winning artist/songwriter and founder of Savoir Faire, who is a fellow girl dad, Chris Classic .

A conversation with Co-Founder and CEO of the consumer lifestyle and hospital company TGS Holdings and girl dad and American Award-winning artist/songwriter and founder of Savoir Faire, who is a fellow girl dad, . 7:30 PM—Navigating Evolution : A conversation with Multi-Platinum Rapper, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Jeezy and Entertainment Executive Chaka Zulu on the power of male role models and how their examples of manhood influenced their evolution as fathers and leaders.

: A conversation with Multi-Platinum Rapper, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist and Entertainment Executive on the power of male role models and how their examples of manhood influenced their evolution as fathers and leaders. 8 PM—Black Men and Physical, Emotional Wellness: Upgrading Our Lifestyles : Societal pressure affects the physical and emotional wellness of Black men. In this conversation, Jameel Spencer chats with Anthony Anderson , Dr. Javar Godfrey and George Twopointoh about self-care and how Black men can upgrade their lifestyles and create balance.

: Societal pressure affects the physical and emotional wellness of Black men. In this conversation, chats with , and about self-care and how Black men can upgrade their lifestyles and create balance. 8:30 PM—Closing the Wealth Gap and Creating Multi-Generational Wealth: Jeff Johnson speaks candidly with bestselling author, social entrepreneur and CEO of Robin Hood, Wes Moore. During this conversation, they will discuss how Black consumers can create wealth from the ground up.

*Artists and schedules are subject to change.

For more information, please visit ESSENCE.com/DearBlackMen.

source: Sheila Harris – ESSENCE Communications Inc.