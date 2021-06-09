Mariah Carey Parted Ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to Join Forces with Smaller Management Team

*Mariah Carey reportedly parted ways with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation because she wants to work with a smaller team of managers.

Here’s more from TMZ:

We’re told at Roc, artists like Mariah could have 20 or more people working on her team in various departments — marketing, social media, music, merchandise, etc. — and she simply felt it was time to pare down to a more intimate team. Our sources say there was no “explosive argument” between the 2 music legends as reported by some outlets — something Mariah shot down on Twitter.

We’re told they actually decided a couple months ago to amicably end the business relationship that started in 2017. Carey’s joining Range Media Partners, a move we’re told also coincides with her manager Melissa Ruderman doing the same thing. Ruderman left Roc in early 2021 to become a partner in the music division at Range, and we’re told she’s still going to be working with Mariah.

According to the report, some of Range’s clients include Anna Kendrick, Bradley Cooper, Naomi Ackie, Michael Bay, Emilia Clarke, Johnny Depp, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley.

Carey signed a deal with Roc Nation after firing her manager Stella Bulochnikov. Earlier this week reports alleged MiMi left Roc Nation after a heated argument with Jay. She took to Instagram on June 7 and shared a clip of the video for their 1999 collaboration “Heartbreaker” along with the caption, “The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!! To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!”

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, an insider claimed to The Sun, “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

They added, “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

The source also said Carey, “has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps,” the source added. “She isn’t letting this stand in her way.”

A separate insider told Mirror UK that Carey and Jigga had an amicable parting.

“Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended courteously and she & Jay-Z are on great terms. Mariah is currently represented at Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner.”