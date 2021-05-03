*A Texas medical examiner ruled the death of Marvin Scott III a homicide at the hands of Collin County jailers. Scott died in March 2021 after he was pepper sprayed by eight jailers. Then they put a spit hook over Scott’s face as he struggled to breath in the fog. That was nearly two months ago. Now felony murder charges should be filed against the eight jailers involved in the death of another unarmed Black man in their police custody.

This time it didn’t happen on the street. It happened at the jail. We know all about bully, killer street cops. And we know about the lies they tell on police reports and news releases to perpetuate the coverup. Oftentimes we think if detainees make it to the jail alive it means they are likely to survive. Not in Sandra Bland’s case. Not in Marvin Scott’s case.

When cops arrested Scott, 26, for misdemeanor marijuana possession they took him to a hospital, because cops said he had a mental health breakdown. Scott’s family said he used marijuana to self medicate, because he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Medical marijuana has been legal in Texas since 2015. It’s used to remedy a number of medical issues.

Instead of taking Scott to a mental health facility from the hospital, cops took him to the Collin County jail. If they didn’t know, jailers there should have known about his previous ‘mental health breakdown.’ Regardless, the county medical examiner’s autopsy report concludes the actions of those jailers caused Scott’s death. Call Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis at (972) 548-4323 to demand felony homicide against these killer jailers. Click on the video above for more details and to see the names of the eight jailers connected to Scott’s death behind bars.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Texas Metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram