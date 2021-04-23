OJ Simpson Rips LeBron James For ‘You’re Next’ Tweet: ‘You Have To Pick Your Battles Wisely”

*OJ Simpson waded into the current LeBron James controversy over his tweet following the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

In the tweet, James said “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” with a photo of Officer Nicholas Reardon, who the Columbus Division of Police said shot Bryant as she was lunging toward another girl with a knife. James received backlash from lawmakers, the National Fraternal Order of Police and more for tweeting too soon. He’s since deleted the tweet, but that didn’t stop O.J. from weighing in with his own criticism.

“You can’t fight every battle,” Simpson said in a video posted on Twitter. “You’ve got to pick your battles. It’s a war that must be fought, but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments.”

Simpson said in the case of Bryant, James “should have waited.”

“What I saw when I saw the full thing, the police guy had no choice, he responded,” Simpson said. “We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn’t done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken. I can’t fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can’t fault it.”

Simpson added that he is a fan of James and admires his work helping the community and addressing social issues, especially systemic racism and the legal system.

“LeBron, keep fighting the fight,” Simpson said. “I think we all got to be a little more patient.”

Watch below: