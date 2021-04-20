Alicia Garza Joins ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’ to Discuss Decision to Leave BLM & New Book

*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza joins Jemele to discuss her powerful new book, “The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart.” Alicia explains why organizing remains the most effective way to create change and amass power.

Alicia shares what motivated her to leave BLM and start her own organization, Black Futures Lab:

“I also didn’t want to be the Black Lives Matter lady for the rest of my life. To be honest, I have a lot of other talents. I have a lot of other skills. I have a lot more to offer and, you know, I’m not Black Lives Matter. That is something that I helped to create, but I am like the smallest piece of it. And I just kept feeling like the longer I’m here, the more it becomes about me and Patrisse and Opal and less about what it is that we’re trying to do out in the world.”

She also addresses common myths about the BLM movement, and the tricky relationship between celebrity and activism.

Plus, Jemele gives her thoughts on DMX’s recent passing.

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 143

0:00-5:25: Jemele on meeting DMX – having Hennessy and Chardonnay shots at LAX, and recalling his genuine joy for life.

8:58: on having anxiety from the current state of the world, and people’s ‘unrealistic expectations’ for movements.

14:53: Alicia on her new book The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart

18:37: on starting her activism work at age 12.

24:17: on Reverend Sharpton, and how modern-day organizations and movements in the Black community compared to church-based movements of the past.

28:14: on movements becoming a brand, and the difficulties of blending celebrity with activism.

33:31: On Walmart wanting to do a commercial with BLM

41:43: on leaving BLM to start Black Futures Lab and working to build political power to make change

45:00: on potentially running for office – “won’t rule it out.”

47:00: on her decision to leave BLM

1:01:26: on being called a Marxist.

1:04:46: thoughts on respectability politics debate with the older generation

1:09:51: on maintaining what was gained during the 2020 election. Black Futures Lab is still engaging with 2M voters.

1:16:38: on American policing and the recent police shootings