The B2K singer says three years of abstinence left him feeling out of touch with women.

Omarion – Getty Images

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*Omarion has ended his three-year celibacy streak, saying he missed the connection and intimacy that come with being involved with women.

The B2K singer discussed his decision during the group’s recent appearance on Bag Fuel, explaining that abstinence had helped him focus on personal growth but eventually left him feeling disconnected from women.

Omarion previously described celibacy as part of his spiritual journey and an effort to master his impulses. In an interview with ABC Audio, he explained, “I knew that if I could control two areas of my life, which is food and the urge of sex, then you know nothing can stop me.” He also described the experience as a lesson in discipline that helped him make more deliberate choices.

“I started feeling out of touch with women,” Omarion said of what led him to reconsider celibacy. He explained that spending time alone helped him focus inward, but he eventually wanted to rebuild a deeper connection with women. He also began questioning what his relationships would look like without sex. “If I don’t hit her, then what?” he recalled asking himself. “Nah, I need to get back in tune.”

Omarion and Lil’ Fizz of B2K on Bag Fuel/YouTube screenshot

He said the three-year break changed how he views relationships and how he connects with women.

“I did it for three years. Now I look back, I be like, sheesh. ‘Cause I love women. I love women in all [their] splendor, friendships, best friends, lovers, all that,” he previously said.

Omarion also shared details about his first sexual experience after ending the break. He said it was with a female friend, though the encounter wasn’t particularly serious.

“It was a homegirl,” he said. “It wasn’t like too serious.”

Still, he told her he wanted something more intimate after spending three years without sex.

“I’ve been taking a break. You know what I mean? I need some love and shit,” he recalled telling her. “I want to make love,” he added.

The singer said celibacy also gave him more time and energy to devote to music and other priorities. During that period, he focused on understanding what he needed for himself and redirecting his attention toward work.

“I was going through the process of understanding that I needed to do things for myself too,” he said. “So you spend your time doing things, you know, that are more important, making music, working, singing,” he explained.

Omarion’s comments offer a look at how his perspective on celibacy evolved over the three years, from a practice rooted in spiritual discipline to an experience that ultimately made him want to reconnect with women.

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