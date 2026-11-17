The truck was unveiled at the X Takeover event, and Minaj praised the Tesla community and the wrap team.

Nicki Minaj/Tesla CyberBarb/YouTube screenshot

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*Nicki Minaj got a surprise Cybertruck in her signature colors, and her reaction to the reveal is circulating online.

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley presented the rapper with the black and pink truck, nicknamed “CyberBarb,” in a video shared on YouTube. “You guys outdid yourself,” she said after the truck was unveiled. “It looks like I’m in New York driving past like a wall.”

Nicki also had a message for the wrap team: “A plus plus plus.”

Nicki Minaj/Tesla CyberBarb/YouTube screenshot

The reveal took place Oct. 10 during The X Takeover, an event at Giga Texas, Tesla’s Austin facility. Tesla Owners Silicon Valley worked with other Tesla community members on the design, which draws on Nicki’s Gag City, Barbz and Street Queen Noir branding. DIY Wrap Club did the wrap, and the group thanked @Tryangle for the use of the truck.

The Cybertruck is one of several recent ties between Minaj and Tesla. She also reacted to the company’s flying Roadster. After the car debuted, she posted that flying cars are real and that she was filing a report from “the future.”

At the Giga Texas event, Minaj gave a keynote about Grok, the chatbot from Elon Musk’s xAI company. “Amazing” was her description of the tool, and she said it “changed my life.”

The “Queen” rapper also noted that the chatbot helps with a range of business needs, including hiring employees and assistants

Watch Nicki’s reaction to the CyberBarb Cybertruck in the video below.

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