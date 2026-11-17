From a comedian's hip-hop ambitions to a controversial thriller and Thanksgiving generosity, entertainment meets community.

Mike Epps – Getty

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*Today’s NewsBits brings Mike Epps‘ surprising return to hip-hop, a Tubi thriller raising uncomfortable music industry questions, and Kevin Durant‘s family foundation preparing to distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys in Maryland.

Mike Epps Wants Ice Cube on His New Hip-Hop Album

Mike Epps is trading punchlines for rap verses. The comedian recently revealed that he’s developing an album titled “Me” with Suave House founder Tony Draper.

Epps plans to rap and sing, potentially releasing the project in 2027.

“I consider myself a hip-hop comic,” Epps said, referencing his “Def Comedy Jam” roots.

Mike Epps (in rapper mode) – via eurAI

Still, he’s not claiming rap superstar status.

“I would never take myself as a serious music artist,” he admitted. “But will I jump on a track? Will I come up with a good idea? Yeah.”

Epps hopes longtime collaborator Ice Cube joins the project.

“I would love to have him on the right track,” he said.

His 2009 debut, “Funny Bidness: Da Album,” featured Snoop Dogg, Jeezy and Slim Thug.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube revealed plans for a four- or five-part documentary exploring his music career.

‘#1 with a Bullet’ poster

Morris Day-Produced Tubi Thriller Hits 1 Million Views

“#1 With a Bullet” is generating buzz on Tubi, reportedly surpassing 1 million views and earning featured status within three days of release.

Directed by Jibril Haynes and executive produced by Morris Day, the crime thriller follows Lil Guapo, an aspiring rapper who discovers deadly consequences behind record label success.

Haynes describes the film as 90% reality and 10% fiction.

The cast includes Elijah Haynes, Drea Kelly, J.D. Williams and Angel Fabian, with narration by hip-hop pioneer Daddy O.

The film examines key man clauses and raises questions about whether record labels financially benefit from deceased artists, without establishing actual wrongdoing.

With the tagline “Fame has a body count,” the TV-MA thriller streams free on Tubi, here.

Durant Family Thanksgiving Giveaway

Kevin Durant Foundation Distributes 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys

NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his mother, Wanda Durant, are helping Maryland families prepare for Thanksgiving.

The Durant Family Charitable Foundation will host its annual Turkey Meal Giveaway on Saturday, November 21, 2026, distributing 1,000 turkeys and groceries to families in need.

Wanda Durant, the foundation’s president, will lead the event alongside Prince George’s County officials, congressional members, community leaders and McNamara players.

The drive-thru distribution takes place at Mount Calvary Catholic Church, 6800 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Maryland, from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Food will be distributed first-come, first-served while supplies last, rain or shine.

Community partners include Andrews Federal Credit Union, the City of District Heights, Pull Up Fund, STAT DC Global Solutions, Friendship Charities Foundations, More & More Creative, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Clarke PR Global.

NewsBits

From Mike Epps exploring another creative lane to a provocative hip-hop thriller and the Durant family’s holiday generosity, today’s NewsBits spotlight entertainment, industry questions and community impact.

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