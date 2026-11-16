The "Empire" actor also discussed a possible meeting with Trump and Nicki Minaj's closeness to the president.

Terrence Howard at arrivals for The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 – Arrivals 1, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2016. (Photo: Depositphotos)

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*Terrence Howard says he is “looking forward to becoming president,” TMZ reports.

The 57-year-old “Empire” actor made the remarks to a TMZ photographer in New York City on Oct. 28, when asked about voting. Howard also weighed in on Nicki Minaj stepping into politics and her recent closeness to President Donald Trump, Yahoo Style Canada reports. “I don’t know. It depends on if that’s on her heart,” Howard said.

“But I know what it would mean for the African-American community to become an opportunity zone. I know what that would mean for investments into the community and what it will do for the world. It will be an example. This is how you heal 400 years of bad karma,” he added.

“I love the fact that she’s stepping into politics and pushing and trying to make a voice heard, you know,” Howard continued. “Let’s talk about things that are relevant to our community. What we need as a people, right? So, if it’s relevant, it might be worth it.”

Terrence Howard/YouTube screenshot via TMZ

Howard also explained that he would welcome a sit-down with Trump to discuss reparations. “I would love to,” he said. “I think he’s uninformed regarding the impact that slavery had upon the people of color and what the disparity has done to us for the last 400 years, systemic abuse that’s taken place with us.”

In place of reparations, he pitched suspending federal taxes for African Americans and the descendants of slaves for the next 400 years.

“It costs them nothing except, you know, no taxes to African-Americans or the descendants of slaves for the next 400 years. No federal taxes,” he said.

“They’re not going to make a difference. Somebody’s got to do something that’s got some heart. That’s what it’s about,” Howard added.

Check out his full remarks in the clip below.

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