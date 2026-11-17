Once associated with wealthy people and indulgent diets, gout now affects millions of Americans and can strike younger adults, too.

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*Gout, once nicknamed the “disease of kings” because of its association with wealthy people and indulgent diets, is becoming increasingly common. Worldwide, its age-standardized prevalence rate rose 22.5% between 1990 and 2020, according to research cited by the New York Post.

Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that develops when excess uric acid builds up in the blood. The body produces uric acid as it breaks down compounds called purines. When levels become too high, the acid can form sharp crystals in the joints, triggering sudden and painful attacks.

Purines occur naturally in the body and are also found in foods and drinks, including red meat, certain seafood, alcohol and sugary beverages. Modern eating habits, along with rising rates of obesity and other chronic health conditions, have contributed to the condition’s growing prevalence.

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More than 12 million Americans are living with gout. The condition most commonly affects the big toe, but it can also develop in the knees, ankles, hands, wrists and elbows.

Attacks can cause intense pain, swelling, warmth, stiffness and skin discoloration. Symptoms often begin overnight and may last one or two weeks before subsiding.

“Sometimes people think they’ve broken a bone,” Edward Roddy, a rheumatologist and professor at Keele University, told The Guardian, describing how suddenly the pain can begin.

Gout is about three times more common in men than women, who typically develop it after menopause. Genetics and family history also appear to play a role. Although historically associated with older adults, the condition is increasingly being diagnosed in younger people.

Without treatment, gout can cause permanent joint damage, severe arthritis and hard deposits of uric acid crystals beneath the skin, known as tophi. It has also been linked to kidney stones and heart disease.

Treatment often includes medications to ease pain and inflammation, as well as drugs that lower uric acid levels and help prevent future attacks. Lifestyle changes, including drinking more water, following a low-purine diet and exercising regularly, can also help.

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