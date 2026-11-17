The No Jumper founder says he wants felony charges after the onstage altercation, but prosecutors have not announced a decision.

Chrisean Rock attacks Adam22 at “Wild N’ Out”/YouTube screenshot

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*Adam22 says he has followed through on his threat to involve police after Chrisean Rock punched him during a live Wild ‘N Out show. The podcaster reportedly filed a police report with the Inglewood Police Department, which confirmed the filing to TMZ.

The incident happened Nov. 12 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, during Wild ‘N Out Live: The Next Generation. Adam22 reportedly joked about Rock’s parenting during the show, prompting her to strike him.

The No Jumper founder later described the encounter on social media, saying he initially thought Rock had hit him once before realizing she had landed two punches. He also shared footage showing his swollen jaw.

😳 Chrisean Rock wasn’t feeling a comment Adam22 made during a “Wild ’N Out” show and responded by punching him!



🎥: TikTok/ItsJessicaVanessa pic.twitter.com/3WWmCbe0Qt — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2026

On Nov. 14, Adam22 announced on X that he planned to report Rock to police. “I’m going to the Inglewood Police Department tomorrow to report Chrisean. She should be arrested some time this week. We have to keep these violent freaks off the street,” he wrote.

He also claimed he heard Rock was planning to leave the country, adding that it might delay an arrest but would not stop a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Adam22 says he wants Rock to face felony charges. However, the filing of a police report does not mean she has been arrested or charged. Prosecutors will determine whether the case moves forward.

Adam22 says he filed police report against Chrisean Rock over Wild 'N Out attack.



🎥: No Jumper pic.twitter.com/YPeYPE8iqC — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2026

The incident comes amid continued public scrutiny of Rock’s relationship with Blueface and their parenting. In October, EURweb reported on criticism Rock faced after she used her young son as a human shield during Blueface’s arrest. The episode prompted accusations that she had put the child in danger, while Rock defended her actions as an attempt to stand by Blueface.

Rumors and speculation have also circulated online that Rock stabbed Adam22 with a needle during the altercation. Rock addressed the incident in a video posted to her Kick stream, but did not directly confirm the needle allegation. Check out what she had to say in the clip below.

For now, Adam22 has taken the matter to police, but whether Rock faces criminal charges remains to be seen.

Chrisean rock goes live while on the run from the police admitting to st*bbing adam22 with a dirty needle and says she will do it again pic.twitter.com/AvGuxR7mPC — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) November 17, 2026

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