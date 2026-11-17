Prof. Roy Taylor says side effects, diet and exercise can decide how well the drugs work.

Credit: Depositphotos

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*GLP-1 weight-loss drugs can transform one person’s body while barely budging another’s, Science Focus reports. Many reasons, it says, are within the patient’s control.

The drugs work by dulling appetite so people feel full faster. In a recent head-to-head trial, people taking tirzepatide lost an average of about 20 percent of their body weight, compared with about 14 percent among those taking semaglutide. About one in five tirzepatide users lost 30 percent or more, while others saw almost no change.

Lifestyle is one factor patients can influence. Continuing to eat high-calorie foods can blunt the drugs’ effects. A 2024 study found that adding supervised exercise led to greater weight loss and better odds of keeping it off than medication alone.

Side effects are another challenge. Nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting lead many people to stop treatment before the drugs take hold. A New England Journal of Medicine trial found that 74.2 percent of GLP-1 participants experienced those symptoms, while 4.5 percent withdrew because of severe symptoms.

Credit: Depositphotos

Prof. Roy Taylor, an emeritus professor of medicine and metabolism at Newcastle University, says doctors need to be upfront about the risks. “If this is not explained – and especially so if people are taking these drugs without medical supervision, as many people are – then this is a really potent issue,” he said.

Taylor says patients should also know that early nausea is likely and should ease the longer they remain on treatment. “Individuals vary in their response to drugs,” he said, but doctors must “ensure that people are aware of what’s about to happen.”

Other factors may matter less. Genetics can play a role: a Nature study of nearly 28,000 users linked one variant to a higher likelihood of nausea and vomiting. “Any drug has variable effects depending on an individual’s genetic makeup,” Taylor said. Even so, the right dose and clinician guidance should overcome those obstacles.

Taylor also dismissed sleep as a major factor, describing its metabolic effects as “trivial.” He said poor sleep in heavier people frequently stems from their weight.

For some patients, adjusting the dose will not help.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Brandy and Monica Announce Las Vegas Residency

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE