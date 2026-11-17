Google's Stavan Parikh says the new features and shopping deals are meant to let people leave home without a physical wallet.

Google Wallet/YouTube screenshot

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*Google is upgrading Google Wallet as it works toward a future in which people can leave home without carrying a physical wallet, NJ.com reports.

Stavan Parikh, Google’s vice president and general manager of payments, explained the goal behind the changes: “that you can truly start leaving your home without your physical wallet,” he said.

Parikh said the shift also gives Google “an opportunity” to make shopping “more seamless, both across online and offline” for customers.

The Android-based app has received new upgrades and already covers several everyday needs. Users can keep a driver’s license and medical insurance cards in the wallet, and How-To-Geek says it also holds access badges for apartments and workplaces.

Google Wallet/YouTube screenshot

The two latest additions focus on everyday errands. TechRadar reports that a new feature lets users scan and organize receipts. Payments Dive reports that Chrome’s expanded autofill can now save details such as passport numbers and fill them into forms. Google is also reportedly preparing more room for brands in the app.

Parikh said Google’s next step is to encourage more people to use Wallet for shopping by featuring deals directly in the app. Merchant partnerships are part of that strategy.

“We are partnering with the [Google] shopping team and others to kind of say, ‘How do we connect the dots so that the right offer shows up to the user at the right time?'” Parikh explained.

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