Williams made the comments on the “Listen & Laugh” podcast while Ice Cube and Mike Epps discussed casting for the fourth “Friday” film.

Katt Williams / YouTube screenshot

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*Katt Williams says he will not appear in “Last Friday” if Faizon Love is in the cast, ItsBizKit reports.

During a recent podcast appearance, Williams said he would agree to join the film if actress K.D. Aubert also returns, even if Love is part of the cast.

Williams made the remarks during the November 13 episode of Ice Cube and Mike Epps’ “Listen & Laugh” podcast. He joined the two comedians for a conversation that eventually turned to casting for “Last Friday,” the planned fourth installment in the “Friday” franchise. When Love’s name came up, Williams joked about the actor’s financial troubles.

Robert Townsend and Faizon Love – Getty Images

Williams said Love owes $250,000 in child support. He also discussed Love’s recent legal troubles, claiming Love testified that he owns nothing and relies on a roommate to pay his bills.

“I laughed until I cried throughout his whole testimony,” Williams said.

Cube, however, did not join in on the jokes. He addressed Love directly through the camera, offering him a role in “Last Friday.” Williams responded: “Hey, by the way, if you’re in it, I’m not.”

Love played Big Worm in the 1995 original, while Williams portrayed Money Mike in “Friday After Next,” the 2002 film that also featured Aubert as Donna.

Cube is set to star in New Line’s “Last Friday,” with Lawrence Lamont (“One of Them Days”) attached to direct.

Watch Katt Williams’ conversation with Ice Cube and Mike Epps below.

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