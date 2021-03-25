Thursday, March 25, 2021
Morris Day on Drug Addiction, Last Moments with Prince / EURexclusiveWATCH

By Jazmyn Summers
0

*Legendary funk master Morris Day of Morris Day and the Time shares his last visit with Prince in an exclusive interview with radio and TV broadcaster  Jazmyn Summers.

“His last words to me were I love you and I had never heard him talk like that,”  Day said. ”  it was a shock to me.  I walked away from Paisley Park saying like what was that.  It was just 2 months before he passed. ” It was like he knew.

Morris Day and Prince, who started Day’s band Time, had a complicated love/hate relationship.  Morris  said Prince was like an only child  with the attitude that ” its mine, mine and you can’t have it.”

Morris+Day+2019+ESSENCE+Festival+Presented+Gy8aW0ZlfoMl
Morris Day performs onstage during 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(July 4, 2019 – Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images North America)

Morris, who struggled with cocaine addiction, told EURweb that Prince’s death from an overdose of Fentanyl was ironic.

“He was always prudish about drugs.  I went through (drug addiction) at an early age when my body could recover    I wish he  or someone had called me. He (Prince)  went through it later in life when you’re more fragile and susceptible and not able to recover. ”

Morris said his addiction was so bad he rolled up to Prince’s house one night with no shoes on in a blizzard to give him an  excuse to get money for cocaine. “Prince didn’t even catch on” he said.

In the interview Morris shares the details about the beef that resulted in the  notorious public food fight his band had with Prince.  “They threw raw eggs at us,” Day told EURweb.

Morris Day, called by Snoop Dogg, “the definition of cool,” just dropped a new single Headrush with Trinidad James of All Gold Fame recorded in Snoops studio and is featured in the season premiere of Unsung on TV One.  His autobiography “On Time. A Princely Life in Funk” is available on Amazon.com.

Morris Day - PrinceBook

 

Story by Jazmyn Summers jazmyn summers headshot Video editing by https://www.patrickhousefilms.com/

Jazmyn Summers

