Café Mocha’s 2021 Salute Her Awards: Cynthia Erivo, Holly Robinson Peete Amongst the Honorees

*WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of Women’s History Month, Café Mocha Radio, the #1 nationally syndicated radio show for ‘women of color,’ announces its virtual Salute Her Awards, streaming Sunday, March 21 at 7 pm ET.

Hosted by Emmy Award winner and Café Mocha co-host Loni Love, this year’s ‘creating a legacy’ theme recognizes women who exemplify resilience and innovation with a commitment to building a legacy of connections for the next generation.

Presented by Toyota Motor North America and AARP, the Salute Her Awards is the first in Café Mocha’s “Saluting Our Culture” award series with upcoming ceremonies in June and September honoring the phenomenal impact and contributions of African Americans globally.

2021 Salute Her Honorees Include:

Creating the Legacy Award – Cynthia Erivo, Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and producer

– Cynthia Erivo, Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and producer Toyota Champion Award – Holly Robinson-Peete , actress, author, tv host, and Co-founder of HollyRod Foundation

– Holly Robinson-Peete actress, author, tv host, and Co-founder of HollyRod Foundation Champion for Change Award – LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

– LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter Champion for Children Award – Denene Millner, New York Times Bestselling Author & Founder of MyBrownBaby.com

– Denene Millner, New York Times Bestselling Author & Founder of MyBrownBaby.com Powerhouse Award – Pinky Cole, Founder/CEO, Slutty Vegan

– Pinky Cole, Founder/CEO, Slutty Vegan Game Changer Award – Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Scientific Lead, Coronavirus Vaccines & Immunopathogenesis Team at NIH

– Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Scientific Lead, Coronavirus Vaccines & Immunopathogenesis Team at NIH Trailblazer Award – Melanie Campbell, President/CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, convener, Black Women’s Roundtable

Following the awards ceremony, honoree Cynthia Erivo will debut her performance as Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic biographic television anthology series’ Genius: Aretha’ at 9 pm ET.

The Toyota Champion Award will be presented to actress Holly Robinson-Peete for her tireless work with the HollyRod Foundation co-founded with her husband, retired NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. The foundation provides “medical, physical, and emotional support” to individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and families of children with autism. The HollyRod4kids initiative assists families affected by autism by providing resources to improve the lives of children diagnosed with the disorder. Recently diagnosed with Autism at 31, Morgan Harper Nichols, acclaimed artist and poet will perform special tribute during the ceremony.

The virtual event will feature musical tributes from 4x Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Eric Benet, 2x Grammy Award-winning singer and 2014 Salute Her Award recipient Gloria Gaynor, and 2020 Salute THEM Award recipient, multiple Grammy and Stellar Award-winning “Rose of Gospel Music” Dr. Dorinda Clark Cole. The evening will pay respect to the life of Cicely Tyson who left an indelible mark and legacy within the world of TV & Film.

“Toyota is proud to wrap this extraordinary year for the Salute Her Awards Tour by awarding Holly Robinson Peete and the HollyRod Foundation – the final Toyota Champion Award,” said Alva Adams-Mason, Group Manager Multicultural Business Strategy, and Dealer Relations for Toyota Motor North America. “The brand honors the selfless work of the HollyRod Foundation and their commitment in offering compassionate care to individuals and families living with autism and Parkinson’s disease.”

AARP has once again partnered with the Salute Her Awards to exemplify their commitment to profile the work of today’s women and their impact on the next generation. They are proud to “Celebrate Black Joy” for its beauty, brilliance, variety, tenacity, and resilience.

Proceeds from the Salute Her Awards benefit the Mocha Cares Foundation to support housing and services to combat homelessness and domestic violence through mentorship programs.

The awards will stream “live” via SaluteHER.com and across all the network’s social media platforms @cafemocharadio. To register, visit www.SaluteHer.com.

For more information, contact Sheila Eldridge at 301-249-1700 / [email protected] or Alex Hill at 313-213-2149 / [email protected].