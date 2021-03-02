Will Smith Teases That He May Run for Political Office ‘At Some Point Down the Line’

*Will Smith stopped by Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” podcast and teased that he could run for political office one day.

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” Smith said, per Complex. “I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

Speaking to CBS “Sunday Morning” in 2015, the actor said he was considering entering the political area after former President Trump divided the nation with his racist rhetoric.

“If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena,” he said.

READ MORE: These 6 Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Due to Racist Imagery (Video)

Smith made similar remakes when he appeared on “The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter” podcast.

“I’m a climber, so if I see a mountain, I have to climb it. I’m not a camper; I don’t like hanging in one place too long,” Smith said. “So I think, at this point, I’m elevating my ability to be useful in the world. I think that that’s what my grandmother always hoped, that I would make myself useful to people in this lifetime. […] And, you know, as I look at the political landscape, I think that there might be a future out there for me. They might need me out there. This is the first year that I’ve been incensed to a level that I can’t sleep, you know? So I’m feeling that at some point, in the near future, I will have to lend my voice to the conversation in a somewhat different way.”

On the “Pod Save America” podcast, Smith also touched on his experiences with racism.

I’ve been called [n-word] to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I’ve never been called [n-word] by a smart person,” he said. “I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

Back in December 2007, Smith said during an interview that he “always wanted to be the first black president.”

“Barack Obama stole my idea,” he joked at the time. “That’s OK with me. Barack can go first and then I’ll take my turn.” Smith added that one of the platforms he was most concerned with was “physical survival.”

“I’d start with universal healthcare and shelter,” Smith said.