Friday, February 26, 2021
Angela Stanton King Rejects Her Transgender Son in Twitter Rant

By Ny MaGee
Angela Stanton-King,

*Angela Stanton King has angered the LGBT+ community for rejecting her trans child.

King, a felon pardoned by former President Donald Trump, took to Twitter earlier this month to make clear that she does not support her son’s transition into a female. In a series of tweets on Feb. 16, she detailed why she doesn’t co-sign with the gender bender movement. 

“I wake up daily thinking about how morals, values, & common sense are no match for societal norms,” King wrote. “Thinking about how I fought for my son & sacrificed to raise him. While his Dad was rotting in prison. Just for him to grow up and decide he wants to be a woman. Seriously wtf.”

Angela Stanton King tweets transgender son

She added: “I spent 60k getting a Degree in Psychology. I thought I was losing it. But I leared that it’s a psychological disorder ‘Gender Dysphoria’ & instead of the Government helping our kids they’re pushing it as normal to join forces w/ Big Pharma & line their pockets [sic].

King continued, “If you think your child is safe in today’s society you got another thing coming. What parent in their right mind wants their child lost? Dismembering their bodies in search of becoming something they’ll never be. How tf is that normal?

“Does anyone consider the parents? These predators want my son to believe that I don’t love him if I won’t accept him as a woman. How f*cking dare you!!”

Do you agree with King’s stance on the transgender issue? Let us know in the comments below.

King has been tapped to speak on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which kicked off today (Feb. 26) in Orlando, Florida.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

  1. I totally agree with her! And I’m not some Far right-wing Republican or trumpster either and I’m not a Democrat. But I don’t embrace all this gender equality crap! The government and society is forcing us to accept these kind of gender issues and other issues whether we like it or not and if we’re against it we’re automatically labeled a bigot or a transphobic!

