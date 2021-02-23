Safaree Samuels Says Getting Married to Erica Mena Was His ‘Biggest Mistake’

*Safaree Samuels claims he is done with married life and ready to call it quits with wife Erica Mena.

The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to express regret over getting married in a now-deleted tweet. Savvy social media users captured screenshots of his confession, which prompted Mena to fire off a reply.

In the tweet, Safaree said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”

In a follow-up tweet, Erica shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

Erica concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.”

Safaree and Mena, co-stars on the VH1’s’ “Love and Hip Hop,” tied the knot in 2019 after a short courtship. The rapper proposed one month after dating, and they welcomed their daughter, 1-year-old Safire Majesty, in Feb 2020.

Last month, during an episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked,” Mena made the surprise confession that her hubby doesn’t want to have another child with her over concerns about her weight.

Back in November, Samuels sparked rumors of a breakup after he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!,” leading fans to conclude that he was planning to end the marriage.