Wednesday, January 27, 2021
For Ciera Payton who Plays Wendy Williams in Biopic, Getting the Big Breasts Right was Huge

By Fisher Jack
Ciera Payton (big boobs) as Wendy Williams
Ciera Payton is Wendy Williams

*If there was one thing that was extremely important to actress Ciera Payton, who portrays talk show diva Wendy Williams in her new biopic, it was trying to duplicate Williams’ breasts, which are described as “Big and Heavy.”  According to Payton, “getting Williams’ boobs right” was the most challenging part for the Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams:  The Movie.”  The biopic airs Saturday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and will air again over the following two nights.

To attain the “authentic-looking” breasts, Payton said that she had to use socks – lots of socks and silicone cutlets,” which worked to perfection.  However, the weight, said the 35-year-old actress from New Orleans, left her “very sore,” with back pains at the end of each day on the set.

“We had a lot and they were very, very heavy, and quite honestly, I don’t know how Wendy does it,” Payton told the NY Post.  “Myself and what I have on my body is extremely humble.”

MORE NEWS: Safaree Does Not Want More Kids with Erica Mena Over Fear She’ll Get ‘Too Fat’ [VIDEO]

Payton, who stars in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” on BET, said she began prepping for the role of Williams before she auditioned.  Somehow fans of Williams began tweeting and tagging the talk show host, telling her about Payton and how she would be perfect to star as Williams.  It seems while Williams’ fans were tweeting and tagging, Payton was speaking the role into fruition.

“I’m a big believer in once you kind of put things out there and start doing the actions, if it happens, I want to be prepared,” Payton said.  “So I started brushing up on my Wendy Williams and watching her show and, lo and behold, in January 2020, I had the audition and had the callback and got to meet with the producers and got it.”

Payton said that she really admires Williams, who has gone through so much, which included her divorce to husband, Kevin, and Williams being open about her addiction to drugs and fighting Graves’ disease.

“I just find her to be so resilient and fascinating,” Payton said.  “I have a newer and deeper respect and admiration for Williams’ journey.”

Previous articleMulti-hyphenate Demetre Durham Takes Hollywood! – WATCH
Social Heat

