Thursday, January 7, 2021
Former Presidents Obama, George W. Bush Address Violent Chaos at U.S. Capitol

By Ny MaGee
*Former President George W. Bush issued a statement on Wednesday in which he condemned the violence that erupted in Washington, D.C. over the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Bush, 74, said, “Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic.”

He continued, “I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”

We previously reported… in a tweet, Trump responded to the stunning display of insurrection by telling the violent mob to “go home,” but added, “We love you. You are very special.”

He also sympathized with the rioters, saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

READ MORE: 4 Dead After Angry White Mob Stormed Congress to Block Biden’s Win [VIDEO]

Statement by President George W. Bush

Several lawmakers are now calling on Trump’s immediate removal from the White House. 

“The violent assault on the Capitol — and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation,” said Bush in his Wednesday statement.

He continued, “In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America.”

In addition to Bush, former president Barack Obama also spoke out about the white domestic terrorists who breached the Capitol building. 

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama, said in a statement.

He also addressed Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, saying, “For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20.”

“Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo,” Obama said.

Previous articleStephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff Resigns After Violent ‘Stop the Steal’ Riots at Capitol
