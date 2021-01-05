Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday (Jan. 3).

This past Sunday, the church officially welcomed Mase as their new leader, tweeting his photo on their official Twitter account, referring to him as Pastor Mason Betha.

As you may (or not) know, in 1999, Mase famously retired from Hip-Hop in order to pursue a calling from God. Subsequently, he became an ordained minister and continued his studies at Clark Atlanta University. After a five-year hiatus, Mase released his comeback album, ‘Welcome Back,’ and began working with 50 Cent‘s G-Unit group.

Since his musical comeback, Mase has been straddling the rap game and ministering; however, now it appears Pastor Mason is ready to pick up his bible and hit the pulpit. In a new video, speaking on his position, Mase says, “I really see this generation being turned back to God’s hands. I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God and I really welcome the challenge.”

