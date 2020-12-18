Education
‘Cause It’s the Thrill Of…High School Dance Numbers in Crowded Hallways Before COVID (Watch)
*It seems like so long ago, but it was only October of last year when Michigan high school dance teacher Jennifer Hawkins went viral for leading her dance team in the epic “Thriller” zombie dance down a hallway – flash mob style.
Stunned students and faculty at the Birney School in Southfield looked on as Hawkins and company broke out in the choreography for Halloween.
Let’s revisit the viral, maskless, non-socially distant, crowded moment of yesteryear and enjoy.
Arts
Black Teen Expelled from N.C. Private School After Mom’s Complaint About August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ Escalates (Watch)
*A Charlotte, N.C. mother says her Black son was kicked out of a predominantly white private school that he had attended for 10 years after she complained about his 9th grade class reading “Fences,” a play by Black playwright August Wilson.
Faith Fox had an issue with the racial slurs uttered throughout the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which deals with racism in America during the 1950s. She said her son and his classmates at Providence Day School were set to read the play, and that the school told parents in early November that students would not say the n-words while reading in class. They said that part of the lesson would include “considering the word itself and some of its more nuanced aspects of meaning.” Jamel’s mom was still concerned.
According to the New York Times, “Faith Fox, a lawyer and single mother, said in an interview that she imagined her son’s mostly white class at the Providence Day School reading the dialogue out loud. She said her main concern was that the themes were too mature for the group and would foster stereotypes about Black families.”
The newspaper reported that the school and Fox worked out an arrangement so her son could participate in an “alternate lesson” instead. But, “Ms. Fox’s disagreement escalated. She took it to a parents’ Facebook group, and later fired off an email that school officials said was a personal attack on a faculty member,” the paper reported.
The controversy, as well as Fox’s history of creating a “toxic” environment, led to the administration’s decision to rescind enrollment for Fox’s son, Jamel. The paper’s headline says the school “expelled” Jamel, but the private school called it a “termination of enrollment.”
Watch the story below:
Education
Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Production Launches The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab
*Lena Waithe’s production company, Hillman Grad Productions, is now accepting applications for The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab.
The Lab provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect, grow, and accelerate their careers in television and film. While Hillman Grad has already worked with many aspiring creatives to help train and place them professionally throughout the industry, the 2021 Class will be the first group to go through the official Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab.
The tuition-free, 10-month annual program, grants 25 fellows the unique opportunity to enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from industry professionals. The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab consists of three separate tracks: television writing, screen acting, and executive development.
Quote from Waithe: “Mentorship has always been important to me. The hope is to populate the industry with people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to it. Our focus will be on craft, how to navigate the industry, and how to build community. We’re looking forward to meeting the next generation of storytellers!”
Committed to infusing new narratives and perspectives in front of and behind the camera, the Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab provides a robust slate of workshops, educational resources, professional development, and networking opportunities for a cohort of diverse writers, actors, and aspiring creative executives.
Applications are currently open and are due January 10, 2021. Finalists will be notified end of January/early February. The mentorship lab will begin mid-February.
To submit an application to The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab please visit:
https://www.hillmangrad.com/mentorship-labs
|Mentorship Labs – Hillman Grad
David is a Mexican-American writer/director from Los Angeles, CA and studied Film and Television Production at Loyola Marymount University. As a mentee in Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Mentorship program he has produced and directed two commercials for the Los Angeles Tourism Board featuring Diego Boneta and Sonam Kapoor.
ABOUT HILLMAN GRAD PRODUCTIONS
Hillman Grad Productions is a development and production company committed to creating art that goes against the status quo and gives a platform to marginalized peoples by providing a platform for diverse voices across all mediums. Founded by Emmy-Award-winning writer Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, the company currently has projects at Netflix, Disney, BET, Showtime, HBO, Universal, MGM and Amazon. Their comprehensive slate includes the Sundance Film Festival 2020 award-winner The 40-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank’s groundbreaking film, which blends real life and fiction to follow its protagonist, a down-on-her luck New York playwright, who decides to reinvent herself and salvage her artistic voice by becoming a rapper at age 40. Netflix released the film globally on October 9th to rave reviews and it was nominated for 2 IFP Gotham Awards. Their first film released under this banner was Queen & Slim, which Waithe wrote and was directed by Melina Matsoukas; Universal Pictures released the film in November of 2019. Current projects include BET’s hit comedy series Twenties, which was picked up for a second season. Currently in development is a Sammy Davis Jr biopic based on his daughter Tracey Davis’ book Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father. The screenplay will be written by David Matthews with Waithe & Rajani producing alongside Sight Unseen Pictures. Additionally, it was recently announced Waithe penned the script for Universal’s forthcoming Talent Show. Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the drama with Waithe serving as an executive producer alongside State Street Pictures and Rajani will oversee for Hillman Grad Productions. Focus Features just announced it has teamed with Sight Unseen, Makeready and Hillman Grad Productions on the feature directorial debut of A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One. Other projects currently in various stages of production and/or development include: Them for Amazon; Untitled Kid Fury Project for HBO and Reawakening, Neil Paik’s Six by Eight Press short story for Amazon Studios.
source: Team ID
Education
Connecticut Becomes 1st State to Mandate African-American Studies for High School Students (Video)
*Connecticut on Wednesday became the first US state to require all of its high schools to provide a course on African-American, black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.
“Increasing the diversity of what we teach is critical to providing students with a better understanding of who we are as a society and where we are going,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, adding that the step is “long overdue.”
After signing Public Act 19-12 last year, Lamont announced Wednesday that it is now law. The legislation calls for directing all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of African-American, black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to US history, society, economy, and culture. Connecticut high schools may offer the course in 2021-2022, but will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the autumn of 2022.
