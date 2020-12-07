RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with June Pointer

*La La Anthony launched her own show on Facebook Watch earlier this year called La La Anthony Reclaim Your Life — and PopCulture.com caught up with the TV veteran to dish about the series aimed to empower women.

For the series, Anthony joined forces with her friend Karrueche Tran to help empower two women.

“It was inspiring to take two women who just weren’t feeling really great about themselves,” Anthony said on the PopCulture @ Home series.

“When you look good, you feel good,” she said. “But most importantly it was about what was going on internally. It was so inspiring to watch the transformation happen during the show, and they left feeling so confident with the tools to go out there and tackle the world and feel good about themselves. That’s something I’m really proud of and would love to get back to filming once productions are officially back up.”

Anthony was only able to film one episode of her Facebook Watch show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode received over 2.2 million viewss. According to the report, she’s preparing to bring back the series.

Last month, La La opened up to PEOPLE about quarantining at home with her son, 13-year-old Kiyan.

“My son and I have always been close, but I’ve gotten to spend even more time with him — getting even more connected to his world and what’s going on with him. So that’s really been great,” says La La, who shares Kiyan with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

“And just wanting to be in tune with his experience during this time … we’re often just worried about how it’s affecting us and we don’t even check in with our kids and see how it’s affecting them,” she explains. “I mean, this is not normal yet, [but] it’s become our new norm, in a sense.”

Adding, “So just trying to stay on point with my son, and make sure he’s good and checking with him. But our bond — I feel like now we’re closer than ever,” adds La La. “It’s something I’m so grateful for that’s happened during this time.”