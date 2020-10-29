crime
Iowa Mother (Eloise Chairs) Shot Dead in Front of Her Five Children Inside Chuck E. Cheese
*(Via Daily Mail) – A mother-of-five was shot dead inside a busy Chuck E. Cheese after she got into an argument with another mother over her son’s snatched card game.
Eloise Chairs, 29, from Illinois, died Sunday following an argument with another mother, whose friend allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.
“Eloise always put her children first,’ a sister, Christena Chairs, told WQAD. ‘Eloise was shot in front of her children, blood covering them all.”
In a family restaurant designed to host children’s birthday parties and other festive occasions, Chairs argued with another mother after her son’s card game was taken, family said.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, a friend of the other mother, then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Chairs. Pollion fled the fast-food restaurant after the shooting, police said.
A bullet struck Chairs in the shoulder, hitting a main artery and causing her to bleed out, family told WQAD.
Police who arrived at the scene found her unresponsive.
The mother of five was rushed to Genesis Medical Center East, where she died.
Immediately after the shooting, families were allowed to leave the Chuck E. Cheese in groups, some pushing strollers festooned with balloons, reported the Quad-City Times. The restaurant remains closed.
The next day police captured Pollion in Rock Island County in Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Davenport. She waived extradition to Iowa, according to the Times.
Get the rest of this story at DailyMail.
Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Calls Proceedings A ‘Betrayal’ in Exclusive Interview / WATCH
*In a “CBS This Morning” exclusive, two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case told co-host Gayle King that prosecutors from the Kentucky attorney general’s office never presented grand jurors with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for Taylor’s death.
In addition they described what they say happened during the grand jury proceedings and how they felt blindsided by public comments from the Kentucky attorney general.
Last month the Kentucky attorney general told a local Fox affiliate, “If the jurors wanted to make an assessment about different charges they could have done that.”
Watch Part 1:
#EXCLUSIVE: 2 grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing prosecutors never presented them with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for her death — which they say left them feeling frustrated & disgusted. pic.twitter.com/3fHgy2Dse1
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020
Watch Part 2:
WATCH: Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing they were shocked that more serious charges were not presented by the Attorney General’s office and are speaking out now, so everyone understands the truth. pic.twitter.com/Zzzc8H4r9b
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020
Excerpts:
– Juror #2: “They didn’t give us the charges up front…when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-somethin’ hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?’ And then to be told that, we’re not chargin’ them– with anything else…To me, it was a betrayal.”
– Juror #2: “They never gave us the opportunity to deliberate on anything but the charges for Hankison. That was it. As a matter of fact, when they announced that there were the only charges, it was a uproar in that room….There were several more charges that could have gone forward on all of those officers or at least the 3 shooters.”
– Attorney Kevin Glogower: “From a legal perspective, it looked like they weren’t following the grand jurors and they only wanted the grand jurors to follow them, which is contrary to the actual rule.”
– Juror #1 on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s press conference: “When he stated that there were six possible murder charges and that the grand jury had agreed that those didn’t apply. The first time I heard the word, “six possible murder charges,” was in that news conference.”
– Juror #2: “I really felt that this was all Cameron. This was up to him. We didn’t get a choice in that at all. So I was livid….by the time I heard what he was sayin’, everything that came out of his mouth, I was sayin’, “Liar.” ‘Cause we didn’t agree to anything. We never met Cameron.”
– Juror #1 on Breonna Taylor’s mother: “I have no idea how she feels, I can only imagine. But I needed her to know that– again, to what Number Two was saying, that is that we tried. We were only allowed to decide on what they gave to us.”
– Juror #1 on staying anonymous: “Mainly for my family’s safety. There’s people out there that don’t agree with what we’re doing. Most people do, but there’s a few out there that probably don’t. And I just as soon keep it that way.”
source:
Tucker Hart
[email protected]
Keith Raniere: Leader of NXIVM Cult Gets 120 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]
*The leader of the NXIVM sex cult has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.
Keith Raniere used NXIVM as a self-help workshop to force at least over a dozen women and teen girls to have sex with him. His alleged crimes ar documented in the HBO series “The Vow,” which was recently picked up for a second season.
Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges back in June 2019, PEOPLE reports.
Texas Rapper, 12, Sentenced to 7 Years for Shooting 1-Year-Old [VIDEO]
*A 12-year-old aspiring rapper from Fort Worth, Texas has been sentenced to seven years in a juvenile detention facility for shooting a one-year-old child (who survived).
According to reports, at the time of the shooting, the juvenile — who goes by the stage names Lil Rodney, Baby Savage, and 30Shotz — was on probabtion for an arson case and had been fitted with an ankle monitor. The boy, an alleged Crips gang member, told the judge during a hearing that was conducted via a Zoom that he cut the monitor off because he wanted to attend the funeral of a friend.
“I just want to know if you can at least give me one more chance then see. If this time I mess up you should like, hold me for some months,” a tearful Rodney pleaded with Judge Kim.
But the judge wasn’t having it.
“Every time you come in here you cry. You know that, right?” Kim told him. “Every single time, you beg me for one more chance. You swear to God, ‘On my mama’s name,’ ‘I’m not gonna cut off the monitor, I’m not gonna run off.’ Every single time.”
View this post on Instagram
LongLive 5 he the prince of the east🖕🏾🖐🏾💕 #freedahitta #freetaliban
In August, Rodney allegedly posted a now-deleted picture on his Instagram of himself smoking weed, along with the caption: “Fuck Judge Kim.”
“You know, once you put something on the internet, it doesn’t come down,” Kim said during the virtual court hearing.
Rodney’s grandfather became his legal guardian when he was a toddler after his father abandoned the family and his mother was arrested multiple times.
“Your papa is a wise man. You know that?” the judge said, referring to the grandfather. “He is here every single time you have a detention hearing. Every single time. Because he loves you and cares about you. But you’re out there thinking that there’s something better than the home that he’s providing you.”
Lil Rodney will remain incarcerated until he is 19-years-old.
You can watch the video of the Zoom conference via the YouTube clip above.
