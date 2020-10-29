Connect with us

crime

Iowa Mother (Eloise Chairs) Shot Dead in Front of Her Five Children Inside Chuck E. Cheese

Published

3 hours ago

on

Eloise Chairs - Treshonda M Pollion
Eloise Chairs - Facebook - 34954052-8888527-image-a-12_1603895730682

Eloise Chairs – Facebook

*(Via Daily Mail) – A mother-of-five was shot dead inside a busy Chuck E. Cheese after she got into an argument with another mother over her son’s snatched card game.

Eloise Chairs, 29, from Illinois, died Sunday following an argument with another mother, whose friend allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

“Eloise always put her children first,’ a sister, Christena Chairs, told WQAD. ‘Eloise was shot in front of her children, blood covering them all.”

In a family restaurant designed to host children’s birthday parties and other festive occasions, Chairs argued with another mother after her son’s card game was taken, family said.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, a friend of the other mother, then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Chairs. Pollion fled the fast-food restaurant after the shooting, police said.

A bullet struck Chairs in the shoulder, hitting a main artery and causing her to bleed out, family told WQAD.

Police who arrived at the scene found her unresponsive.

The mother of five was rushed to Genesis Medical Center East, where she died.

MORE NEWS: ‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)

Treshonda Pollion - mugshot - 34951920-8888527-image-a-1_1603893177135

Treshonda Pollion – mugshot (Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Immediately after the shooting, families were allowed to leave the Chuck E. Cheese in groups, some pushing strollers festooned with balloons, reported the Quad-City Times. The restaurant remains closed.

The next day police captured Pollion in Rock Island County in Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Davenport. She waived extradition to Iowa, according to the Times.

Get the rest of this story at DailyMail.

 

