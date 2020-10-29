Iowa Mother (Eloise Chairs) Shot Dead in Front of Her Five Children Inside Chuck E. Cheese

*In a “CBS This Morning” exclusive, two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case told co-host Gayle King that prosecutors from the Kentucky attorney general’s office never presented grand jurors with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for Taylor’s death.

In addition they described what they say happened during the grand jury proceedings and how they felt blindsided by public comments from the Kentucky attorney general.

Last month the Kentucky attorney general told a local Fox affiliate, “If the jurors wanted to make an assessment about different charges they could have done that.”

Watch Part 1:

#EXCLUSIVE: 2 grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing prosecutors never presented them with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for her death — which they say left them feeling frustrated & disgusted. pic.twitter.com/3fHgy2Dse1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020

Watch Part 2:

WATCH: Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing they were shocked that more serious charges were not presented by the Attorney General’s office and are speaking out now, so everyone understands the truth. pic.twitter.com/Zzzc8H4r9b — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020

Excerpts:

– Juror #2: “They didn’t give us the charges up front…when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-somethin’ hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?’ And then to be told that, we’re not chargin’ them– with anything else…To me, it was a betrayal.”

– Juror #2: “They never gave us the opportunity to deliberate on anything but the charges for Hankison. That was it. As a matter of fact, when they announced that there were the only charges, it was a uproar in that room….There were several more charges that could have gone forward on all of those officers or at least the 3 shooters.”

– Attorney Kevin Glogower: “From a legal perspective, it looked like they weren’t following the grand jurors and they only wanted the grand jurors to follow them, which is contrary to the actual rule.”

– Juror #1 on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s press conference: “When he stated that there were six possible murder charges and that the grand jury had agreed that those didn’t apply. The first time I heard the word, “six possible murder charges,” was in that news conference.”

– Juror #2: “I really felt that this was all Cameron. This was up to him. We didn’t get a choice in that at all. So I was livid….by the time I heard what he was sayin’, everything that came out of his mouth, I was sayin’, “Liar.” ‘Cause we didn’t agree to anything. We never met Cameron.”

– Juror #1 on Breonna Taylor’s mother: “I have no idea how she feels, I can only imagine. But I needed her to know that– again, to what Number Two was saying, that is that we tried. We were only allowed to decide on what they gave to us.”

– Juror #1 on staying anonymous: “Mainly for my family’s safety. There’s people out there that don’t agree with what we’re doing. Most people do, but there’s a few out there that probably don’t. And I just as soon keep it that way.”

