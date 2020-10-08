Urban News
Jacob Blake Released from Hospital After Being Shot in Back by Wisconsin Police
*Jacob Blake is out of the hospital six weeks after being shot multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer.
The 29-year-old has been moved to “a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago,” his attorney Patrick Cafferty told CNN.
Blake was hospitalized in late August after Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer at the Kenosha Police Department, shot him in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Sheskey allegedly shot Blake in seven times because he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children.
READ MORE: Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Thought He Was Trying to Kidnap His Own Child
Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.
The incident left Blake paralyzed below the waist. He spoke out about the shooting in a video filmed from his hospital bed and shared by his attorneys.
Blake explained that “every 24 hours, it’s pain.”
“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life, can be taken from you like this,” he said. “I promise you, the type of s— that you will go through. I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach, you do not want to have to deal with this s— man.”
“It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat,” Blake continued. “Please, I’m telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because there’s so much time that has been wasted.”
The bullets from the shooting damaged Blake’s stomach, kidney, liver, colon and small intestine.
His shooting is still being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
crime
White Male Disguised Himself as Black Man Before Murdering Daughter’s Mother
*A Texas man is accused of disguising himself a Black man before murdering his baby mama.
According to the Carrollton Leader, 33-year-old Andrew Charles Beard has been charged with the killing of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his infant daughter.
On Monday morning, Beard surrendered to Carrollton police and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and stabbing Burkett as she arrived to work on Friday morning.
During their investigation, authorities learned the pair were involved in a custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter. In September, Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.
“If you know me, you know how my life has been for the past year. Anyone who knows me knows I am a wonderful mother and try my best to be the best I can for my daughter. Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me,” Burkett wrote. “At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1 year old baby girl when I am her primary parent.”
READ MORE: Texas Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Black Man at Gas Station
BREAKING: A Rowlett man — Andrew Charles Beard (33) — is charged with murder for the shooting/repeated stabbing of 24-year old Alyssa Burkett (the mother of his 1-year old daughter) as she arrived to work in Carrollton, Friday. The two had been in a child-custody battle. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/2ncEanEKLE
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) October 5, 2020
Burkett’s boyfriend told police that Beard had been tracking the victim because “he seemed to always know where she was.” Authorities discovered a tracking device attached to her car and one was found on the boyfriend’s vehicle, according to the report.
When officers executed a search warrant on Beard’s property, they reportedly found the same tracking devices and two bottles of dark brown foundation makeup.
Burkett’s sister, Madison Grimes, addressed the killing on Twitter. “The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this,” she wrote.
The man that murdered my sister posed as a BLACK man. How disgusting is that. This story deserves to be heard! I cannot even process this. https://t.co/D5DtzzzTom
— Madison Grimes (@madisonngrimes) October 6, 2020
Beard reportedly remains in Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. His daughter is with Texas Child Protective Services.
Burkett’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
*Niecy Nash appears alongside her new wife in Jessica Betts in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows Nash wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
“I’ve watched you pour into so many people, but now you’ve got somebody to pour into you. I’m going to pour into you,” says Betts in the clip. “You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress recently opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.
“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shared. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Watch the music video via the YouTube player above.
Entertainment
Trump Refers to Sen. Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ in Fox Business Interview (Watch)
*COVID-stricken President Trump managed to have an hour-long call-in interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Thursday morning that made news on several fronts.
In addition to announcing that he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual second presidential debate, which the debate commission announced Thursday would take place in lieu of the planned town hall due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, Trump also referred to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “monster.”
Imagining Harris having to take over for a Biden presidency, Trump said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’”
Trump then formed his lips to shout: “Everything she said was a lie!”
Watch the gaslighting below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]