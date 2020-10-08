Jacob Blake Released from Hospital After Being Shot in Back by Wisconsin Police

*Jacob Blake is out of the hospital six weeks after being shot multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer.

The 29-year-old has been moved to “a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago,” his attorney Patrick Cafferty told CNN.

Blake was hospitalized in late August after Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer at the Kenosha Police Department, shot him in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Sheskey allegedly shot Blake in seven times because he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children.

Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.

The incident left Blake paralyzed below the waist. He spoke out about the shooting in a video filmed from his hospital bed and shared by his attorneys.

Blake explained that “every 24 hours, it’s pain.”

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life, can be taken from you like this,” he said. “I promise you, the type of s— that you will go through. I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach, you do not want to have to deal with this s— man.”

“It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat,” Blake continued. “Please, I’m telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because there’s so much time that has been wasted.”

The bullets from the shooting damaged Blake’s stomach, kidney, liver, colon and small intestine.

His shooting is still being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.