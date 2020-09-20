Television
Lena Pringle: TV News Anchor Wears Short, Natural Hair On Air – Viewers Are Here for it
*Lena Pringle, an anchor at Jacksonville, Florida‘s WJXT News Channel 4, has taken to the air showcasing her short natural hair and she doesn’t give a crap what haters have to say.
In a day and age when many Black women would rather wear weaves, hair extensions, and long-hair wigs, Pringle has chosen to wear a short, natural hair style that many Black female television news reporters and anchors across the country go to great lengths to avoid.
“Shoutout to the people who told me I wouldn’t be able to get or keep a broadcast job with a short natural haircut,” Pringle tweeted. “Jokes on you, huh?” The tweets have received more than 100,000 likes as of September 11.
Pringle also shared a video of her look.
Shoutout to the people who told me I wouldn’t be able to get/keep a broadcast news job with a short natural haircut. Jokes on you, huh? 💁🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/2SwcmnQY7A
— Lena Pringle (@lenapringle_) September 9, 2020
According to Pringle, 27, her current news outlet has not voiced opposition to her short, natural hair style. She said she has worn the hair style since her inception at WJXT News in 2019. She decided to try out the chic style to boost her mood.
“I have just kind of been in a mental slump lately and have been really trying to work to keep my spirits up, and I’m a true believer of when you look good, you feel good,” Pringle told TODAY Style, adding that she snapped the photos of her new look during a quick commercial break on Wednesday.
Pringle said wearing her hair in any other style was “nonnegotiable” during the interviewing process for the news job. She added that when she began the job, she sported a short pixie cut before switching to the short, natural style with the blessings from the television station’s news director. Her hair, said the anchor, is the shortest it has ever been.
“I can’t imagine why anyone would think you are anything but gorgeous,” one person commented to Pringle’s tweet and photo. “You can broadcast the news regardless of hair style!”
“Thank you all so much,” Pringle wrote. “I can’t express how much this support means to me. You all are amazing and made my week. I appreciate each and every one of you!”
Tongayi Chirisa is Compelling in ‘Antebellum’ / EUR Exclusive
*Rising star Tongayi Chirisa has had quite a ride, with TV movies and series, including ‘Palm Springs’ and ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’
Now adding to his impressive repertoire is the compelling alternate reality film, “Antebellum.” In an exclusive interview with EUR, Chirisa related just how relevant the movie is, and how little things have changed with respect to racism.
Tongayi, explain your character’s motivation in the ‘Antebellum’?
I can’t say too much without spoiling it for the rest of the people that will read this, but Eli has seen the brutality that happened to him and others that he loves. It gets to a point where he feels like he now needs to try and figure out a way to get out of that hell hole.
Needless to say, ‘Antebellum’ is among the most relevant films released this year. Can you speak on this?
Oh, my God. It is a carbon copy. It is the mirror of what is happening today. It is no different to what was taking place in the 1960s with the civil rights movement, with the slaves, with underground railroads, with people trying to fight for freedom and liberty. The same theme is recurring 400 years later, which is, give us our freedom. Give us the equality that you so spoke about. Give us the privileges that you are so enjoying, and yet somehow you keep suppressing us from having those same benefits. Give us our equality!
What was your initial reaction when you received the script to this fantastic film?
As I read it, there was that moment when the world was turned upside down. I jumped up out of my chair, threw the script down, and hollered. I was like, ‘No way.’ I hadn’t seen something like this in a movie. So I had to be a part of this. And when they told me Janelle (Monáe) was going to be the lead in it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is writing itself.’
Janelle is a pop icon and the center of everything that is cultural, everything that is about the movement, and the improvement of Black consciousness. I love who she is, what she stands for and what she advocates for. So to be a part of this film with this dynamic woman, this goes down in the history books for me.
There are so many truths and great messages in ‘Antebellum,’ but is there any one particular thought you want viewers to walk away with?
That’s a very multilayered question because there’s so many things that one can walk away with. Are you for equal or are you not? And if you’re not, why? If we say that we’re created equally in the eyes of God, is that being reflected and represented today? And if that’s not the case, what needs to be addressed to make sure that everyone gets the same treatment regardless of race or color.
Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, “Antebellum” also stars Gabourey Sidibe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Kiersey Clemons.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
Podcasts
Diauntae Morrow Gets Candid About Iowa Sports Program on ‘Necessary Roughness’ Podcast / LISTEN
*Diauntae Morrow, former college football player at University of Iowa, did an extensive interview on the sports show Necessary Roughness on this past Wednesday (September 16) highlighting his experiences with racism from the former strength and conditioning coach. He also exposed how the current head coach was aware of it and is, in his words, lying about not knowing about it.
The Interview starts at 17:03.
Necessary Roughness is a funny, irreverent “morning show” styled sports talk show, bringing the energy and the fire on all of the topics that you care about! The show is hosted by CJ Cobb, Garbs Infinite and Erica Rodriguez
Entertainment
Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Coming Soon from Netflix … it Appears
*Academy-award-winning actress Halle Berry and Netflix are in the final stages of talks pertaining to worldwide distribution rights to Berry’s mixed martial arts (MMA) drama “Bruised.”
According to credible entertainment platforms, the streaming giant Netflix and Berry are close to sealing the deal which is reported at $20 million.
“Bruised” will be Berry’s directorial debut. The film’s debut screened virtually at the Toronto International Film Festival during the weekend of September 11 -13.
In addition to directing “Bruised,” Berry portrays Jackie “Justice” in the film, who TIFF’s website describes as a “washed-up mixed martial arts fighter, who’s struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother.”
Faced with numerous situations confronting her life – the past and present – the MMA fighter decides to fight again for a title, to regain dignity and correct the wrongs of the past, which included walking away from her young son.
During the filming of “Bruised,” Berry was injured and the film’s production in a Newark, New Jersey gym was temporarily halted because the actress reportedly had two broken ribs.
“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,“ said Berry. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. I’m going to will myself through it. And so we did.”
The film executive producer is Brian Pitts. Producers include Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Erica Lee, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Linda Gottlieb, and Gillian Hormel.
For Berry, the veteran actress is excited for this different type of role in her illustrious career. “I am speechless,” Berry said on Twitter. “Thank you, Netflix, for believing in my vision.”
Lest you recall, notes UrbanHollywood411, that Berry was injured while filming a fight scene for Bruised in November 2019. Production at a gym in Newark, New Jersey was briefly delayed to give the actress time to recover. The film’s executive producer, Brian Pitt, said at the time, “She’s tired. She needed a break.”
