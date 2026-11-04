Yung Miami Claims She Can Spot a Broke Man on Sight

: The "Watch Dis!" rapper also named her dating turnoffs and picked a rich man over a loyal one during her Power 106 visit.

Yung Miami attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

*Yung Miami says she can spot a broke man just by looking at him.

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The rapper shared her views on money, dating dealbreakers and relationship expectations during an Oct. 29 appearance on Power 106 FM’s “Saturday Night Loud,” Complex reports.

During the interview, DJ Carisma invited the former City Girls member to play a game called “Finish This Sentence.” The conversation turned to finances when Carisma asked her to complete the statement, “You know a man is broke when…”

Yung Miami then explained how she recognizes a man who lacks money. “I guess when he ain’t never got it. You know a man broke when he lying. Oh, you just know when a n*gga broke just by looking at him,” she said.

(L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Her comments come as the rapper continues to share glimpses of her romantic life following her controversial relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The two were romantically linked from 2021 to 2023, before his federal sex crimes trial.

As EURweb reported, Yung Miami confirmed in August that she had been seeing someone for some time. During an appearance on “Way Up With Angela Yee,” she acknowledged the relationship without identifying her partner.

“I have been with a man for a while now,” she said, adding, “I glow differently.”

The revelation followed a period of public scrutiny over her association with Combs. Yung Miami previously acknowledged losing brand opportunities and supporters while remaining loyal to the music mogul. She also wrote a letter requesting leniency before his sentencing, explaining that her perspective reflected her personal experiences with him.

Despite discussing her relationship publicly, the rapper has kept her boyfriend’s identity private. She has not disclosed how long they have been together or shared additional details about their romance.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami is expanding her music career beyond City Girls, with an international performance scheduled for December. EURweb reproted that she will make her first appearance in Africa on Dec. 21 at Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged in Lagos, Nigeria. The concert is part of Flytime’s six-night December celebration, which begins with Brandy’s House of R&B performance on Dec. 20.

The Lagos booking marks another milestone in Yung Miami’s solo career as she continues pursuing opportunities beyond the duo that launched her fame.

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